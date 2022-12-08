Increasing Implementation of IoT in Several End-use Verticals to Set Stage for PIR Sensors, States Fact.MR

Global PIR sensor market predicted to expand 3.2X by 2033. Acquire the detailed market report by Fact.MR for valuable industry insights.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global PIR sensor market is set for a valuation of US$ 647 million in 2023 and is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2023-2033). The market is predicted to grow rapidly with the expanding semiconductor industry and its applications in various countries.



PIR sensors have a more complex nature than any of the other sensors such as FSRs, photocells, and tilt switches. The sensor's input and output results are affected by multiple variables. These are basically pyroelectric sensors that detect infrared radiations in the surrounding environment. PIR sensors (PIRs) use heat radiation from bodies to identify the presence of people and animals. This can be used for unlocking doors or starting a video recording. PIRs are commonly utilized because of their less power consumption feature. PIR sensors have previously been used to generate binary events, such as whether a person or animal is present or not. Since then, the employment of PIR sensors has been seen in numerous advanced applications.

The worldwide automobile sector has seen significant transformations as a result of IoT technology. The need for PIR sensors is expected to rise as autonomous and connected cars become more common since they enable vehicles to detect impediments in their path. Throughout the projection period, they will be crucial in revolutionizing the automotive industry through advancements in transportation planning and vehicle automation, leading to the high usage of PIR sensors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global PIR sensor market is projected to grow 3.2X and reach US$ 2.06 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 6.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Under measuring range, outdoor PIR sensors dominated the market with US$ 326.1 million valuation in 2022.

Smart home and IoT application is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 168.9 million by 2023-end.

North America dominated the global market with 27.2% share in 2022.



“Technological advancements in the semiconductor industry will support the market growth for PIR sensors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of PIR Sensor Industry Research

By Connection :

Wired

Wireless

By Measuring Range :

Indoor PIR

Up to 3 m

3-6 m

6-10 m

Above 10 m

Outdoor PIR

Below 20 m

20-50 m

50-100 m

Above 100 m

By Output :

Analog

Digital

By Application :

Lighting Controls

Thermostats and HVAC Systems

Smart Home and IoT

IP Cameras and Surveillance Systems

Digital Signage

Others

By End-use Vertical :

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

BFSI

Residential

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia &Oceania



Market Development

Pyroelectric infrared (PIR) sensor technology has been one of the fastest-developing technologies in recent years. Infrared sensors have been widely used in many fields such as civil, aerospace, military, astronomy, industry, and meteorology.

More technological advancements and the introduction of latest trends such as IoT, industry 4.0, etc., will increase the productivity of the device in different applications. Integration through collaborations with some R&D industries may also lead to robust improvements, thereby augmenting the sales of PIR sensors.

Key Companies Profiled:-

Adafruit

Ecosens Lighting Pvt. Ltd

KEMET Corporation.

Knightsbridge

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NINGBO ENERGYLUX OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Ningbo Haishu Kaiau Electronics Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd

PIR Motion Sensors

Seeed Technology Co., Ltd

Sensinova

Shenzhen Asia Bright Industry Co., Ltd.

ShenZhen HaiWang Sensor Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Sumring Technology Co., Limited.

SHENZHEN TAIAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD

STMicroelectronics

Zuden Technology (HK) Co., Limited



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global PIR sensor market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of connection (wired, wireless), measuring range (indoor PIR (up to 3 m, 3-6 m, 6-10 m, above 10 m), outdoor PIR (below 20 m, 20-50 m, 50-100 m, above 100 m)), output (analog, digital), application (lighting controls, thermostats & HVAC systems, smart home & IoT, IP cameras & surveillance systems, digital signage, others), and end-use vertical (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial & manufacturing, aerospace & defence, healthcare, BFSI, residential, others), across key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

