Andrew Mercer Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

COLDWATER, Mich., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John H. Castle, Chairman and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, recently announced the appointment of Andrew "Andy" Mercer to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Mercer is the third generation owner and president of R.W. Mercer Co., a distribution, construction, and service company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. With six locations in Michigan and one in Indiana, the company markets in three distinct areas: petroleum equipment sales, installation and service; general contracting; and electrical contracting.

Starting in his early teens as a truck washer, then as a technician during college, Mercer has spent his entire thirty-year career with the company. Under his leadership, R.W. Mercer has grown into a nationally trusted and respected organization.

In addition to his role with the company, Mercer serves as a trustee for ABC Michigan Worker’s Compensation Fund, as well as a board member of the Michigan Petroleum Association, WDP Charities in Marshall, and the Gilbarco Veeder-Root North American Distributor Advisory Council.

Mr. Mercer resides in Jackson with his two teenage daughters.

“It is my privilege to welcome Andy to our board,” said Castle. “His experience and passion for the Jackson Community will be vital as we continue to invest and expand in the area.”

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates fourteen branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties, and a Loan Production Office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business, and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website at www.smb-t.com.

