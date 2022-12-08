PEREGRINE GLOBAL SERVICES APPOINTS MATTHEW J. RAMEY AS CEO AND LAUREL E. VICKLUND AS CHIEF SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OFFICER

Peregrine Global Services, an education technology and professional development company, announces new CEO and Chief Social Responsibility Officer.

UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Global Services today announced that Matthew J. Ramey has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Also, cofounder Laurel E. Vicklund will transition to the Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer role to further Peregrine's commitment to making a difference in the world. The leadership transition comes after the death of Peregrine Global Service's founder and previous CEO, Olin O. Oedekoven, who passed away on October 4, 2022.

Matthew J. Ramey has served on Peregrine's executive leadership team as the Chief Financial and Operating Officer for the last five years. Mr. Ramey has more than 35 years of experience in higher education, entrepreneurship, financial operations, technology, human resources, and leadership. Mr. Ramey will leverage his expertise to develop solutions to promote teaching and learning, foster partnerships, lead the vision, develop leaders, and advocate for clients.

“As I transition to CEO, I can't help but reflect on a conversation several years ago when our team imagined what 100 years of Peregrine would look like,” says Mr. Ramey. “There was incredible energy and optimism in the room that day. I aim to harness that enthusiasm as we serve our clients and actualize our vision.”

Read Mr. Ramey's letter regarding his acceptance of CEO at Peregrine Global Services.

Laurel E. Vicklund’s transition from Vice President to Chief Social Responsibility Officer will support Peregrine’s increased strategic focus on impacting local, regional, and global communities through volunteerism, philanthropy, and ethically oriented activities. Throughout her 20 years with Peregrine, Ms. Vicklund has been integral to fostering international and cross-cultural relationships, providing guidance and direction, and growing this company to be where it is today. In 2018, Ms. Vicklund founded the Peregrine Global Foundation, which focuses on awarding resources to entities that develop and promote values-based leadership and improve the quality of education around the world.

“Strengthening our corporate social responsibility efforts is vital to furthering our company's mission. This type of work draws us together and produces a global ripple effect of positive change,” says Ms. Vicklund.

Peregrine Global Services' mission is to make a difference in the world by fostering innovation, growing and developing leaders who can solve the world's complex problems, and improving the quality of higher education. At Peregrine, they believe they can successfully fulfill their mission by turning data into knowledge, knowledge into wisdom, and wisdom into action.

For 20 years, the Peregrine team has developed and provided high-quality, comprehensive solutions for higher education, industry, and individuals. Along with more than five hundred clients of higher education institutions across the globe, Peregrine continues to impact quality in education. To learn more about how Peregrine serves partners, higher education institutions, students, leaders, and professionals, visit www.peregrineglobal.com.