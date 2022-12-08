Submit Release
Plant Powered Skincare Brand, OM Botanical, Introduces New Ultra Hydrating Face Serum

OM Botanical officially debuts it's all natural Tremella mushroom hydrating face serum, to help customers replace commonly used synthetic hyaluronic acid serum.

APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OM Botanical, known for creating safest and affordable plant powered organic skincare products, released their latest product last month, an ultra-hydrating Tremella mushroom face serum. Nature’s moisture magnet Tremella Mushrooms also known as snow mushrooms can hold nearly 500 times their weight in water, providing a maximum surge of hydration to skin and locking it in for long-term retention. A natural multi-tasker, this snow mushroom combats free radical damage and helps promote cell renewal which fights against premature skin aging. It aids in skin’s natural collagen production, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

What's unique about this serum?
• It provides more hydration than popular hyaluronic acid serum which is synthetic, and yet it does not feel sticky.
• Fast absorbing Tremella mushroom serum is also packed with probiotics and B vitamins to support a healthy skin microbiome.
• Brightens the skin and evens complexion. Rich with antioxidants, this serum helps neutralize sun damage and decrease hyperpigmentation for a more even skin tone and texture.
• It helps diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles while providing smoother, softer skin and deep, long-lasting hydration.
• It's made with only clean, vegan, cruelty-free and gluten free botanical ingredients.

Consumers can purchase this product via company's website or on Amazon.

ABOUT OM BOTANICAL: Based in Apex, North Carolina, OM Botanical is a mission driven beauty brand with a triple bottom line. They are committed to making the safest and the most effective plant powered skin care, hair care and body care products. From the millennia-long traditions at the foothills of the Himalayas to powerful botanical ingredients used around the world, they’ve combined the best of Ayurveda and science. All their formulas are always clean, plant powered, vegan, and cruelty-free with a strong focus on sustainability. Made in USA and packaged in carbon neutral sugarcane tubes or glass, every OM Botanical product sold also plants a tree.

Sudhir Shah
OM Botanical
+ 19196298389
