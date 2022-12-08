Divi Resorts Announces Huge Savings with the Return of the Popular 12 Days of Divi Sale

Divi Resorts offering discounts at each resort on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, & St. Maarten for 12 days only, December 8-19, 2022.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) December 08, 2022

The holiday season is here and Divi Resorts is kicking off the festivities with huge discounts on the best gift of all, the gift of travel! Divi's beloved 12 Days of Divi Sale is back with six unbelievable deals and steals for 2022 and 2023 travel revealed every other day for 12 consecutive days starting Thursday, December 8, 2022. Each deal remains valid through day 12 on Monday, December 19, 2022.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year and we're feeling extra festive this holiday season, which is why we've hand-picked six extraordinary deals that we'll be revealing every other day for 12 days. It's perfect for those last-minute holiday shoppers wishing to avoid the hassle of venturing out into the cold and crowds," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "So, it doesn't matter whether you've been naughty or nice this year, we think you deserve an incredible Caribbean vacation to look forward to in 2023 that includes plenty of R & R, pristine beaches, sparkling pools, exceptional restaurants and bars, thrilling activities, and more!"

These exclusive deals available from December 8-19, 2022 can only be booked direct through http://www.diviresorts.com/12daysofdivi or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay over time program for qualified purchasers. Plus, Divi's new cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days prior to arrival with no fees or penalties.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. Divi also recently partnered with The Guestbook, a cash back rewards program to help travelers get money back in their pockets. To score these rewards, travelers simply need to click the "Enroll in The Guestbook" box at checkout. When it comes to resort safety, each resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with health and cleanliness protocols to protect guests.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash back rewards program, a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

