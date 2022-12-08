Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources to Launch Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will launch the Critical Minerals Strategy at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront in Vancouver, B.C.

A technical briefing will be provided prior to the announcement and a media availability will follow the conclusion of the announcement. Accredited media wishing to participate are asked to pre-register at media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.

Event information:

Date:               Friday, December 9, 2022

Time:              11:45 a.m. ET (technical briefing)
                        12:40 p.m. ET (event)

Location:        Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront, 19th floor
                        Vistas 360
                        1133 Hastings St. West
                        Vancouver, B.C.  V6E3T3

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

