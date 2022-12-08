MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources to Launch Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will launch the Critical Minerals Strategy at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront in Vancouver, B.C.
A technical briefing will be provided prior to the announcement and a media availability will follow the conclusion of the announcement. Accredited media wishing to participate are asked to pre-register at media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.
Event information:
Date: Friday, December 9, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. ET (technical briefing)
12:40 p.m. ET (event)
Location: Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront, 19th floor
Vistas 360
1133 Hastings St. West
Vancouver, B.C. V6E3T3
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c2625.html