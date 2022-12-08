Paychex, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call for December 22, 2022

Paychex, Inc. PAYX will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended November 30, 2022. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 22, 2022, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President and CFO.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. PAYX is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Paychex, Inc.'s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005108/en/