Blue Federal Credit Union Partners with Wyoming National Guard

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Wyoming National Guard Association and Wyoming National Guard Historical Society (WYNGHS) to assist in publish the history of the Wyoming National Guard from its origins in the 1860s to today.

Blue Federal Credit Union has become the Summit Peak Business Partner and will assist with printing and mailing promotional materials, coordinating social media and marketing, processing financial deposits, and handling fundraising databases.

"This is a project that speaks to everything Blue stands for, it is long over due and it is worth so much to be a part of telling Wyoming National Guard's storied history" said Stephanie Teubner. "Our founding started on a military base and 71 years later we are committed to honoring our legacy, preserving the past, and foster community around this project. We look forward to assisting by coordinating the marketing and promotion around this product, processing donations and handling fundraising databases."

The goal is to self-publish two volumes with private monies and sell them to finance the project. The first volume is slated for 2022 and is currently back on track after being derailed due to COVID. The WYNGHS contract historian is currently working on critical documents from the National Archives, once this is completed, the project will move on to the second volume. Volume II is slated for publishing in 2023.

One such story is that of when Wyoming answered the call to war as the second youngest state in the 1890s. It was not difficult to attract recruits to the cause. Using new provisions that allowed the federalization of state National Guard units, 40 men from Buffalo, Sheridan, Douglas, and Evanston banded together to for the 1st Wyoming Regiment. You can read all about its forming and what the regiment did in the first volume of the Cowboy Soldier story.

Retired Colonel and Co-Chair of this project, Rita Meyer, is looking forward to the first volume of the Wyoming National Guards History and is appreciative of Blue's support saying, "To have Blue as a Summit Partner is something that will allow this project to take off. Without strong partners like Blue, the history of the Cowboy Soldiers may not be told."

You are invited to be a part of history and join Blue in giving. If you would like to contribute to this project you can do so by making a check payable to the Wyoming National Guard Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) organization, and send to WYNGHS, C/O Blue Foundation, PO Box 2304, Cheyenne, WY 82003. If you have any questions, contact State Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Dennis Russell (307) 631-2314 or State Command Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Doug Hensala (307) 630-7429.

-###-

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

Attachment

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com