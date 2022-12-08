Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Hospitals Account for Highest Usage of Medical Connectors: Fact.MR Analysis

According to Fact.MR, North America and Europe are leading medical connectors markets due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global medical connectors market is valued at US$ 2.74 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.



Medical connectors help in connecting other medical devices (such as tubes, catheters, syringes, and more). Based on their function, various types of connectors are available in the market such as medical gas connectors, medical hose connectors, medical tubing connectors, medical air connectors, medical electrical connectors, and more Medical electric connectors are components or tools used to connect or detach circuits electrically, among other items. They can be connected and disconnected manually or with basic tools, without the need for specialized equipment or procedures such as soldering.

Medical equipment and laboratory equipment are connected using cable assemblies. They typically have an abrasion-resistant jacket that offers relatively low surface friction & mechanical durability while transmitting power and/or data.

Hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers make high use of medical connectors due to the high footfall of patients. Flat silicone surgical cables are widely preferred due to their better chemical resistance quality.

North America and Europe are leading marketplaces for medical connectors due to the presence of top manufacturers and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is growing as a profitable market for medical connector manufacturers due to the developing healthcare industry across the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for medical connectors is projected to reach US$ 4.91 billion by 2033.

Japan’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Demand for medical connectors in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for medical connectors from ambulatory surgical centers is predicted to increase at a high CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing medical sector across the world, and increasing rate of senior population are driving the usage of medical connectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in Medical Connectors Industry Research

By Product: Push-pull Connectors Hybrid Circular Connectors & Receptacle Systems Radio-frequency Connectors Flat Surgical Silicone Cables Embedded Electronics Connectors Disposable Plastic Connectors Power Cords with Retention Systems Lighted Hospital-grade Cords Magnetic Medical Connectors



By Application: Patient Monitoring Devices Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Imaging Devices Cardiology Devices Analyzers & Processing Equipment Respiratory Devices Dental Instruments Endoscopy Devices Neurology Devices Enteral Devices



By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

To increase their market share, meet end users’ needs, and earn more profits, top players are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated medical connectors and collaborations with others.

TE Connectivity leading producer of connectors and sensors purchased 3 companies in September 2021, which are experts in usability testing, clinical research, production and the development of microfluidic cartridges and blister reagent packages.



Key Companies Profiled

Amphenol Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Fischer Connectors SA

ITT Corporation

Lemo SA

Molex LLC

Samtec, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Smiths Interconnect

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global medical connectors market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (push-pull connectors, hybrid circular connectors & receptacle systems, radio-frequency connectors, flat surgical silicone cables, embedded electronics connectors, disposable plastic connectors, power cords with retention systems, lighted hospital-grade cords, magnetic medical connectors), application (patient monitoring devices, therapeutic devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiology devices, analyzers & processing equipment, respiratory devices, dental instruments, endoscopy devices, neurology devices, enteral devices), and end user (hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

