Call2Recycle and Earth Rangers Support Moving Ontario Students Towards a Sustainable Future

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Call2Recycle Canada and Earth Rangers announced the signing of a three-year partnership agreement to help educate students in Ontario about the importance of battery recycling and motivate families to adopt battery recycling habits.

Call2Recycle has been working with Earth Rangers since 2015 to educate students in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and PEI about responsible recycling practices. Earth Rangers organizes interactive assemblies with inspiring presenters and live animals that teach students about environmental issues and empower them to take action. Call2Recycle brings its 25-years of expertise to educate students about the environmental benefits of keeping batteries out of landfill and recycling them to support the circular economy.

The agreement represents a significant investment in educating consumers in Ontario and is part of Call2Recycle’s larger plan to drive battery recycling volume in Ontario.

A central interactive element of this program is the Battery Blitz contest, which has Canadian elementary schools compete within their province to collect the largest volume of used household batteries for recycling. The contest provides students with an engaging way to learn and adopt safe battery recycling habits and instills a sense of custodianship of the environment. Approximately 100 Ontario schools are expected to participate in 2023 with more schools planned to be added through 2025.

"We are committed to creating a cleaner, safer environment in Ontario for all generations, present and future. We understand the importance of educating Ontario residents at a young age to ensure adoption of responsible, lifelong habits when it comes to sustainability,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. “If we’re to grow awareness of environmentally conscious recycling practices in Canada, then it must start with our youth. We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Earth Rangers to continue delivering on this mission to collect and recycle as many batteries across not only Ontario, but across all of Canada.”

“The Earth Rangers Battery Blitz Mission is one of our most popular programs – kids get very engaged in not only collecting batteries to be recycled but also educating the adults in their lives about the importance of keeping batteries out of landfill,” added Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. “School battery drives are one of the ways we’ve worked with Call2Recycle over the years to spread this important message. We’re thrilled to be expanding that program significantly over the next three years, with a big focus on Ontario, our home province.”

The collaboration between Earth Rangers and Call2Recycle speaks to the environmental leadership of both organizations. This educational program will play a key part in educating younger generations of Ontarians about their role in the battery recycling stream. It will foster higher environmental knowledge, activism, and create a sense of confidence and optimism in their ability to bring about a cleaner and safer province.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in Canada in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of more than 9,500 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle Canada continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at www.call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the kids' conservation organization, committed to instilling environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in every child. This is done through a suite of free, educational, and engaging programming that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. To learn more about Earth Rangers, please visit www.earthrangers.com.

