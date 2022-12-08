Flaviar Thanks Santa Clauses This Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Flaviar, Inc. surprised a party of Santa Clauses with free, one-year Flaviar memberships to kick off their Flaviar Thanks Santa holiday contest campaign



NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flaviar announced a holiday initiative dedicated to celebrating all the real Santa Clauses of the Holiday season. Flaviar – America’s #1 luxury spirits membership club – has long prided itself on making it easy to be a great gift-giver during the holiday season. This year, Flaviar is launching a “Flaviar Thanks Santa” contest that will give gifts to the everyday people who work or volunteer their time to be Santa Claus and make our spirits bright.



This campaign invites anyone who dresses up or plays Santa Claus (or Mrs. Claus), professionally or not, the opportunity to share their favorite story for a chance to win one of a hundred all-inclusive Flaviar Club memberships worth over $350. The all-inclusive membership is a year-long tasting journey, coming with eight free products from the Flaviar lineup, free shipping on all orders over $60, early access to exclusive bottles, and access to virtual and in-person events.



“At Flaviar, we’ve often joked in advertisements that Santa hates us because we make it so easy to be a great gift giver,” says Flaviar CMO Todd Bellucci. “So this year, we wanted to tip our cap to all the people who decide to put on that hot, itchy costume to bring a smile to people’s faces. These are real people behind the beard, and we think they deserve a gift.”

To launch this campaign, Flaviar hired ten Santa Clauses, under the guise of providing entertainment for Flaviar's company Holiday party. What they didn’t know until they arrived was that the party was fake. As the Santas kept on coming and their confusion increased, Flaviar revealed that the party was, in fact, in their honor and that they had been selected for their multi-year commitment to Santahood and associated charitable work. They were gifted with Flaviar’s all-inclusive membership along with an award winning Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar.



“I can’t believe Flaviar did this for us,” quotes one of the surprised Santa Clauses. “I was legitimately shocked. I’ve been a holiday Santa Claus for over ten years and never had anyone surprise me with a gift. It’s very cool – we’ll all be talking about this for a long time to come!”



The Santa surprise was caught on film and can be enjoyed here.

About Flaviar, INC.

Flaviar, Inc. is a global spirits company with four unique verticals: the Flaviar Club, the world’s largest premium spirits club, Caskers, the direct to consumer retail marketplace for consumers, the spirits agency, a consultancy for spirits companies, and the brands and exclusives group that involves the creation of unique spirits products.



Through these four verticals, Flaviar provides a unique experience for consumers to discover and engage with one-of-the-kind brands while also offering proprietary data to alcohol companies in addition to providing a marketplace to find new customers.



Contest Rules & Regulations

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest begins on 11/28/2022 and ends on 12/31/2022 . Open to legal U.S. residents (excluding residents of AK, AR, DE, HI, MS, OK, SD, and WV) who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. See Official Rules at www.flaviarthankssanta.com for additional eligibility restrictions, prize description/restrictions/ARV & odds disclosure. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Flaviar, Inc.



