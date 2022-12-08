Submit Release
D. Dean Carroll’s Danny Allsup, An Adventure-Filled Novel, Is Ready To Become The Talk Of The Town

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The old west of the 19th century is a time of interest for Americans. This was a period of blatant freedom. America has come a long way from that point in time and has undergone significant evolution. Although Americans widely prefer today’s times over the wild west, the curiosity to understand and read more about their lawless and wild past still lingers.

In Danny Allsup by D. Dean Carroll, the main character is a farmer who, after losing his family, sold his farm to fulfill a long-held desire to travel across America and see the Pacific Ocean. His diligence and determination overcome his inexperience despite people and situations that hinder his efforts. Accompanied by a horse with exceptional traits and skills, they cross mountains, rivers, deserts, and plains using the various modes of transportation of the period while meeting a variety of people—both good and bad on their journey.

Danny Allsup is a tale of steady faith, human character, and tenacity about early America and its people. This story conceptualizes the persevering traits of America that live on to this day.

This story is a wonderful and moving throwback for everyone eager to read and envision another creative perspective of America during a different age. The cultural connection of this era comes from our heritage, and our thirst for Western content remains insatiable. Be that as it may, it is a safe presumption that D. Dean Carroll has done much to quench this thirst. Danny Allsup is a tale of the lively adventure of a man and his unusual horse roaming the west in1870 leaving a sense of satisfaction, like lingering happiness after a long, delightful vacation.

David Carroll
