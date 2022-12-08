The Global Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market to Surpass USD 2 Billion Mark by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis of the urethral stricture treatment devices market, the increased likelihood of urethral stricture formation as a complication of prostate and colorectal cancer treatment, extensive use of urinary catheters, and rising geriatric population are expected to drive the global urethral stricture treatment devices market.

DelveInsight’s Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading urethral stricture treatment devices companies’ market shares, challenges, urethral stricture treatment devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key urethral stricture treatment devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global urethral stricture treatment devices market during the forecast period.

Notable urethral stricture treatment devices companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Laborie, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Allium Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, Zhejiang ChuangXiang Medical Technology co., LTH, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Med pro Medical B.V., BD, Cardinal Health. Coloplast, ConvaTec Inc, BACTIGUARD AB , and several others are currently operating in the urethral stricture treatment devices market.

In December 2021, Urotronic received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their product- Optilume, a drug-coated urology balloon, which elutes a highly lipophilic drug, paclitaxel that limits hyperactive cell proliferation and the fibrotic scar tissue generation that results in stricture recurrence.

received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their product- Optilume, a drug-coated urology balloon, which elutes a highly lipophilic drug, paclitaxel that limits hyperactive cell proliferation and the fibrotic scar tissue generation that results in stricture recurrence. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the urethral stricture treatment devices market during the given forecast period.

Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Overview

Urethral stricture is a condition in which the urethral opening narrows as a result of an injury, scar, or infection. A stricture prevents urine from freely flowing through the urethra. As urethral stricture treatment, urethral stents, catheters, or dilators are used to maintain flow. Stricture can occur anywhere from the bladder to the tip of the penis. This affects the flow of urine and is more common in men. Despite the urge to urinate, the individual cannot empty the urinary bladder. A urethral stricture treatment device is a medical device helping to treat narrowing urethra by opening it up and helping in the proper passage of urine.





Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Insights

The global urethral stricture treatment devices market is studied geographically in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global urethral stricture treatment devices market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and cancers in the region. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and obesity in the US population are expected to increase the number of urethral strictures in the North American region. Extensive product development research and development activities and a favorable regulatory environment help product manufacturers generate more revenue from the region.

The rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, obesity, and other factors are driving the growth of the North American urethral stricture treatment devices market, particularly in the United States. In addition to the rise in sexually transmitted diseases, the country’s growing obese population is expected to drive demand for urethral stricture treatment devices.

Thus, the interaction of all of the factors mentioned above is likely to fuel the urethral stricture treatment devices market growth in the United States and, thus the growth of the North American urethral stricture treatment devices during the forecast period.

Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The global urethral stricture treatment devices market is expected to grow significantly due to an increase in the prevalence of cancers in the pelvic region, such as prostate and colorectal cancers, where cancer treatment is associated with an increased risk of urethral stricture formation. The rising prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, an aging population, and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the urethral stricture treatment devices market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

However, device-related complications and the availability of alternative surgical approaches such as urethroplasty may limit the urethral stricture treatment devices market growth.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the urethral stricture treatment devices market growth. The worldwide lockdown implemented by various governments to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection resulted in the postponement of outpatient consultations and various surgeries across all medical specialties, with elective procedures being particularly affected. This resulted in a significant decrease in the demand for urethral stricture treatment procedures, which were classified as non-emergency procedures. Regulatory approval of various COVID-19 vaccines and mass vaccination programs have been critical in re-establishing demand for urethral stricture treatment devices, creating a favorable growth environment for the urethral stricture treatment devices market during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market CAGR 7.10% Projected Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 2.23 Billion Key Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, Laborie, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Allium Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, Zhejiang ChuangXiang Medical Technology co., LTH, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Med pro Medical B.V., BD, Cardinal Health. Coloplast, ConvaTec Inc, BACTIGUARD AB, among others

Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Assessment

Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Type: On Casters, Wall-Mounted, Tabletop, Ceiling Mounted Market Segmentation By Application: Dental, Ent, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market 7 Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

