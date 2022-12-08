Global Bookshelves International Announces the Release of Breakthrough Memoir
A Front-line Healthcare Worker with a Breakthrough COVID Infection Tells All
I want to raise awareness for this burgeoning illness. Most importantly I want those that are going through it to feel like they are not alone, that they are seen, and that they matter.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bookshelves International, LLC is proud to announce the release of the debut title by Salam Kabbani. The book COVID Long-Hauler: My Life Since COVID launched in December 2022.
— Salam Kabbani
When Salam Kabbani contracted COVID, she never imagined how it would completely upend her life. COVID Long-Hauler: My Life Since COVID is a compelling memoir, focused on a healthcare worker with a breakthrough COVID infection that changed everything.
With an honest and often satirical take on what it's like to live with COVID and subsequently long-COVID, the author draws the reader into the realities she faced from perspectives as both a healthcare worker and a patient. Despite an acute obsession with the field of infectious disease and the know-how to take all possible precautions to protect herself from COVID, she ended up with a breakthrough infection due to the delta variant. In this memoir, the author discusses disability awareness and vulnerability when health status is unknown.
"Anyone who has struggled with their own or a loved one's health issues and our maddening healthcare system will walk away with a heavy dose of empathy, understanding, and fortunately, hope. Prepare to laugh, cry, and maybe scream into a pillow as Salam takes you through the battles she has faced with courage and determination,” states Cory Jenks, pharmacist, comedian, and author of Permission to Care: Building a Healthcare Culture That Thrives in Chaos.
For those curious about the author, she is determined to bring light to this mysterious condition that is impacting individuals worldwide.
“I am excited for the world to hear what so many COVID long-haulers are living with and going through. I want to raise awareness for this burgeoning illness. Most importantly I want those that are going through it to feel like they are not alone, that they are seen, and that they matter,” says author Salam Kabbani.
Salam Kabbani is an infectious diseases pharmacy specialist passionate about spreading empathy through sharing open and honest human experiences. She has published several pharmacy articles addressing empathy and seeking to understand different perspectives. An avid reader and now a published author, Kabbani loves reading and posting creative content on her Bookstagram page in her spare time. She also enjoys hiking, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family.
