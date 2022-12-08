State Veterinarian Joins Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 8, 2022) — Last week, the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee (NWAC) of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission welcomed the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services State Veterinarian, Dr. Michael P. Martin, as a new member of the committee. The 15-member committee was created in 1987 by statute to advise the Wildlife Commission on matters related to conservation of nongame wildlife in North Carolina.

Dr. Martin was recognized with four re-appointed committee members as they start their new three-year terms. The re-appointed members are Michael Abney with Duke Energy, Jeff Beane with the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Elaine Jordan with The Coastal Companies and Dr. Joe Poston with Catawba College.

“We are pleased to announce that Dr. Martin will be taking the seat vacated by Dr. Karen Beck. He will continue NWAC’s legacy to promote the conservation of nongame species in North Carolina, and we welcome his input and contributions,” said Lane Sauls, the NWAC chairman. “Dr. Beck will certainly be missed in her capacity, and we thank her for her length of service.”

The NWAC is charged to make recommendations to the Wildlife Commission about the most vulnerable wildlife populations in our state, including creation of protected species lists and development of conservation programs for endangered, threatened and special concern species.

“The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have long held a cooperative relationship designed to protect native wildlife in the state and to safeguard against animal disease. It is a privilege to serve on this committee and I look forward to serving and collaborating with fellow colleagues,” said Dr. Martin.

The committee meets four times per year. Public notices of the NWAC meetings are posted to the Wildlife Commission’s homepage.