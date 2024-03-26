Sabancı Holding Participates in Annual Business Innovation Summit Organized by The Economist
Sabancı Holding's Digital Group President Max Speur Spoke at the "Pioneers of Data: Harnessing Business-Generated Data to Power AI" Panel
The pathway to digital scalability traverses through AI infrastructure”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabancı Holding, one of Turkey's leading industrial and financial conglomerates, recently participated in the Annual Business Innovation Summit organized by The Economist. The event, held on March 21st, 2024, brought together top business leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss the latest trends and strategies in the ever-evolving world of business.
— Sabancı Holding Digital Group President Max Speur
The summit, titled "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence: From Fear to Fortune," focused on the importance of innovation in driving economic growth and creating a sustainable future. Sabancı Holding's Digital Group President Max Speur, was among the distinguished speakers at the panel titled "Pioneers of Data: Harnessing Business-Generated Data to Power AI". In his speech, Speur highlighted that the business world has undergone a significant transformation in its focus on artificial intelligence in recent years. He addressed the importance of data quality and accessibility, emphasizing the necessity of infrastructure for running artificial intelligence models.
Speur stated, "Data has become the new material in today's world. However, for digital transformation to be effectively implemented, environmental variables and outside factors are as important as data quality. As the new saying goes, 'data is the new oil.' While this phrase may accurately describe the value of data, it's not sufficient on its own. Just as oil is used to power cars, you would need the right logistics, operations, and delivery infrastructure for that car to go where you want it to. This transformation, while bringing about significant technological advancements, also raises serious questions about resource utilization. Today, studies in this field must be conducted while always being conscious of the question, 'Do we have the necessary infrastructure and capabilities to effectively run artificial intelligence models?' Artificial intelligence requires significant computing power, storage capacity and energy. However, infrastructure services encompassing cloud technologies and data centers fall far short of meeting the demand in the medium term. Therefore, significant infrastructure investments are deemed crucial for digital transformation focused on artificial intelligence.
The Annual Business Innovation Summit provided a platform for Sabancı Holding to showcase its innovative approach and share its success story with a global audience. The event also offered valuable networking opportunities for the company to collaborate with other industry leaders and exchange ideas on driving innovation and sustainable growth.
Max Speur continued: “According to scientific research, an additional capacity of 38 GW will be needed in the near future to accommodate the additional loads brought by artificial intelligence models. However, neither the data center industry nor corporate companies have made significant investments in this direction. One of the main reasons for Sabancı's focus on this area is precisely this. Here, we can talk about a dual set of objectives. Firstly, we see an opportunity for scalability. We believe that these investments reflect Sabancı's vision of becoming a developer of future technologies and are in line with our digital perspective. On the other hand, we also believe that cloud technologies, scalable digital technology platforms and green hyperscale data centers will be the main drivers of green transformation worldwide. This transformation is at the very heart of our Group Promise. Moreover, the pathway to truly embedding digitalization into our business culture, creating digital enterprises and permanently eliminating silos also lies in these investments."
Sabancı Holding's participation in the Annual Business Innovation Summit reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and contributing to a better future for all. The company continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions to create value for its stakeholders and society at large.
Ms. Yeliz Kazan, Corporate Communications Manager
Sabancı Holding
ykazan@sabanci.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube