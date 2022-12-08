ADVOCACY NETWORK FOR AFRICA ORGANIZES TWO-DAY EVENTS TO CALL FOR A REAL PRIORITIZATION OF AFRICA IN U.S. FOREIGN POLICY

AdNA, a WDC-based advocacy organization

In today’s hyper-competitive strategic environment, the global power that advances Africa’s democratic development is the power that wins African hearts and minds and leaves rivals in the dust.” — Professor Nii Akuetteh

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advocacy Network for Africa (AdNA), a Washington, D.C.-based think tank of grassroots organizations advocating for Africa around progressive issues is organizing a two-day event on Friday, December 9th, and Monday, December 12th, 2022, ahead of the forthcoming U.S. – Africa Leaders Summit.

Cast within the background of the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent and within the framework of the Biden administration’s recently minted US -Sub-Saharan Africa strategy, the series of webinars seek to ensure a formal declaration is made that Africa is crucial to U.S. strategic interests. For centuries, Washington has been knee-capping herself strategically by seeing Africa as an afterthought. This is a costly blunder and cries out for a U-turn. As AdNA’s chair on security issues, Professor Nii Akuetteh, explains,

“In today’s hyper-competitive strategic environment, the global power that assists and advances Africa’s democratic development is the power that wins African hearts and minds and leaves rivals in the dust.”

Co-sponsored by the Africa Faith and Justice Network, Friday’s curtain raiser scheduled to run from 10a.m. to 12 noon will focus on the theme: “Africa’s Intensifying Emergencies: To What Fresh Assistance Will the U.S. Commit?” and shall spotlight Climate Change, COVID-19, Conflicts and Food insecurity. A keynote address by former deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Kwesi Quartey shall follow this. A media briefing intended to prep the media on how to cover the events of the summit shall crown this session.

Interconnected Justice, in collaboration with the Colin Powell School for Civic & Global Leadership at the CUNY, is organizing a parallel event entitled “The People’s Summit: The Continent and the Diaspora United to Advance Africa”, to be moderated by Semhar Araia, featuring Dr Claude Joseph, Former Prime Minister of Haiti and an A-list of panelists. Time: 10 a.m. – 12:00 pm.

On Monday, December 12th, the online webinar scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:00 am shall focus on “Mobilizing Africa’s Resources for African Development.” During this session, Dr. Khayisile Litchfiled-Tshabalala of the African Parliamentary Network on the Illicit Financial Flows and Tax Justice, Jason Braganza, Executive Director of Afrodad, and Lakshmi Kumar, Policy Director of Global Financial Integrity shall address the cankerworm of illicit financial flows, Africa’s ballooning debt crisis and how to harness Africa’s domestic resources for development.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3tz1HIT

These webinars are jointly sponsored by Africa Faith and Justice Network, Africans Rising, American Friends Service Committee, U.S.-Africa Bridge Building Project, and Jubilee USA Network.

Contacts:

- Lambert Mbom 240 988 3212

- Albert Gyan 646 434 8335

adnaubuntu@gmail.com

Twitter: @AdnaUbuntu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AdNAUbuntu

#AdNAUSAfricaSummit



The Advocacy Network for Africa (AdNA) is a non-partisan network of various US-based organizations and scholars with a programmatic focus on Africa and U.S.-Africa policy.