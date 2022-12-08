SUBJECT AND OFFICER NAMES RELEASED IN MT PLEASANT OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-Mt Pleasant, IA

December 8, 2022

MT PLEASANT, Iowa – The individual involved in the December 3, 2022 Officer Involved Shooting has been identified as Samantha Shumaker, (33). Officers of the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a domestic abuse incident where a male reported being held at gunpoint by Shumaker. During the incident, Shumaker was observed brandishing a handgun in the direction of the male and in the direction of law enforcement. Shumaker refused the officers orders to put the weapon down. Shumaker received a gunshot wound to her arm and was immediately provided on-scene first aid. Shumaker was transported to the Henry County Medical Center via ambulance and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

The name of the Deputy involved in the December 3, 2022 Officer Involved Shooting is:

Deputy Carlos Lopez, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 2 years, 8 months of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Lopez has cooperated and has been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Deputy Lopez will remain on Critical Incident Leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Henry County Attorney’s Office for review.

No further information will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

December 4, 2022

MT PLEASANT, Iowa – On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:04 PM, Officers of the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was being held at gunpoint. Upon arrival, Officers encountered a male calling for help from the bathroom window. The male was able to exit the bathroom window. While attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and an officer discharged their weapon. The Officers were not injured during the encounter. The subject sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm as a result of the officer involved shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was notified and requested to investigate the incident. Per protocol, the Officer has been placed on Critical Incident Leave, pending the investigation. The name of the subject is being withheld, pending the continued investigation. The name of the officer is being withheld, pending an interview with DCI.



No further information will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.