Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Joining the Ranks of the Elite EV Dealers in the Nation

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will soon have an electric vehicle charging station available to the public.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automobiles have become a necessity in modern society. Without a vehicle or some mode of vehicular transport, most people would be hard-pressed to get where they need to be on time. And where there is demand, there is a market. Among those that have been wheeling society along from the sidelines, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is soon to join the ranks of the few "elite" dealerships in the nation.



What Makes a Dealership "Elite"?

By dictionary definition, the word "elite" means a select group that is superior in terms of skill, ability, or quality to the rest of a group. In that sense, an elite dealership stands out even amongst other dealerships across the nation. An elite dealership can be part of the ranks for several aspects, such as inventory size, professional technicians, customer service, or other standards. Of course, no dealership is alike, so different elite dealerships will have their own specialties, but their overall qualities will still be a step above the average dealership.



Where Does Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Stand Among the Elite?

In certain aspects, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is already an "elite" dealership. However, any good dealership continues to grow. That's why Don Hinds Ford, Inc. still plans to expand and grow in the upcoming years.

For example, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has already announced plans to expand its service department. By the end of 2023, this dealership will have one of the largest service departments in the nation. Their service bays provide more than typical car services by also offering auto services for electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, RVs, diesel engines, and more.

However, this Ford dealership wanted to take another step toward future progression with their soon-to-be-installed EV Charging Stations. Only a few Ford dealerships will have the chance to host one of these public charging stations. These dealerships are selected via Ford's new dealer expansion project.

After the installation is done, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will be one of the select dealerships throughout the nation to have one. With these charging stations, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will become one of the preferred dealers for electric vehicles in the greater Indianapolis area, including Fishers, Fortville, Carmel, Zionsville, etc.



Super Charging the Future with EV Charging Stations

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are, as their name implies, charging stations for electric vehicles. They are a relatively new technology that is becoming increasingly important for EV owners. These stations provide a convenient way for EV owners to charge their vehicles, allowing them to drive long distances without having to worry about running out of power halfway.

Public charging stations are a convenient way for EV owners to charge their vehicles away from their homes. These stations are typically located in parking lots, garages, and other public spaces that are easily accessible. Of course, now some Ford dealerships will also become a hotspot for electric vehicles that need some extra juice.

Soon, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will be one of those Ford dealerships. Starting sometime in 2023, the dealership's new charging stations will be open to the public. Regardless of if the owner has an electric Ford truck or one from Toyota, they will be able to make use of this new charging station and keep on driving.



Becoming Another Centerpoint for Electric Vehicles

EVs use electricity as their primary source of power instead of gasoline or diesel. They've become increasingly popular in recent years due to their low emissions, lower cost of ownership, and convenience. For some, these vehicles are also another way to reduce society's dependence on fossil fuels and combat climate change.

As mentioned previously, where there is a demand, there is a supply. Manufacturers and dealerships throughout the United States already offer electric vehicles and auto services for those EVs. However, there are very few dealerships that offer everything an electric vehicle needs in one spot. For example, a dealership may sell EVs but may not have the equipment necessary to service them.

However, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will soon become one of the preferred EV dealerships in the greater Indianapolis area. Not only does this dealership offer electric Ford vehicles, but they also have the means to service these vehicles in their service bays. On top of that, due to the EV charge station plans already in progress, EV owners will also be able to charge their vehicles before or after service while still at the dealership.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is expecting exciting and shocking new changes to its EV services after the new year. With the addition of EV Charging Stations, this Ford dealership will grow by leaps and bounds. Soon, it will further solidify its place in the communities within and around Indianapolis as one of the preferred EV dealerships in the area.

