Wagyu Beef Market will valued to USD 3.36 billion by 2029 it will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% till 202. : GreyViews

Wagyu Beef Market Size by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Direct To Human Use and Industrial Use), Distribution Channel (Online and Retail), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Wagyu Beef market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Wagyu Beef market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/wagyu-beef-market/145/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as nature, application, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Wagyu Beef market are Blackmore Wagyu, Itoham Foods Inc., DeBragga and Spitler, Sysco Corporation, Snake River Farms, Starzen Co. Ltd., Chicago Steak Company, Fairway Packing Company\The Butcher's Market, West Coast Prime Meat, Creek Bed Country Farmacy, LLC, American Grass Fed Beef, DrybagSTeak, LLC, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Wagyu Beef market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Wagyu refers to any one of the four Japanese beef cow breeds. In a few regions of Japan, wagyu beef is shipped with region designations. A few examples include Matsusaka beef, Kobe beef, Yonezawa meat, Mishima beef, mi beef, and Sanda beef. Larger, fatter cattle have led to an increase in the fat content of Wagyu meat as a result of less grass and more feed being used in recent years. Along with caviar and black truffles, Wagyu beef is the extraordinarily tender, fatty, and umami-rich steak that has come to be associated with luxury. Wagyu is just Japanese cattle, yet this unassuming name hides a topic that is riddled with urban legends. To start, the word is pronounced wah-gyoo. Additionally, it makes no mention of any Japanese cows. The term "luxury Wagyu" refers to a particular breed of Japanese cattle having unique genetic characteristics. Japan has four indigenous breeds. One of those four breeds is genetically distinct. When compared to ordinary beef, it has a better ratio of monounsaturated fats since it is high in omega-3 and omega-6. There are unique ways that it differs from other types of beef that make it tastier and more delicate. Consumer eating habits are changing as they become more self-aware, health-conscious, and willing to pay more for high-quality goods that contain essential nutrients. The two nations that now export the most wagyu beef are the United States and Australia, with the U.S. importing roughly 80–90% of Australian exports.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/145

Scope of Wagyu Beef Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Nature, By Application, By Distribution Channel, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Blackmore Wagyu, Itoham Foods Inc., DeBragga and Spitler, Sysco Corporation, Snake River Farms, Starzen Co. Ltd., Chicago Steak Company, Fairway Packing Company\The Butcher's Market, West Coast Prime Meat, Creek Bed Country Farmacy, LLC, American Grass Fed Beef, DrybagSTeak, LLC, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Organic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The nature segment is organic and conventional. During the forecast period, the organic segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. A recent study that appeared in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture found that organic beef has higher levels of antioxidants, including 34% more Q10, 72% more taurine, and 53% more beta-carotene. With 17% less cholesterol, 32% less fat, 16% fewer fatty acids, and 24% fewer monounsaturated fatty acids, organic beef also exhibited superior lipid (fat) balance. Organic beef has 170% more of the heart-healthy linolenic acid than conventional cattle.

The online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel includes online and retail. The online segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Customers actively engage in online shopping and spend an increasing amount of time there. Because of their quick delivery options and vast selection of reasonably priced products, online shops are gaining more and more favor with customers. Players have been urged to improve their online presence as internet usage has risen, especially in developed North America and Europe. The large businesses are collaborating with other well-known e-commerce sites to improve their overall internet visibility.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Wagyu Beef include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Wagyu beef exports from Japan are among the highest on the market and are primarily to developed regions. Due to its geographical position and regulatory framework, Japan is the only country where one can find premium Wagyu or Kobe. Full blood 100% beef is a common breed in the region and accounts for 96% of all wagyu cattle worldwide. The FAO claims that Japanese individuals eat about 1000 kilocalories less per day than Americans do. Because Japanese people spend a larger percentage of their income on food and drink, the country has expensive food. The people of the nation have a need for a variety of high-quality food items, which has led to the development of a market for premium beef. Building a base for the local wagyu beef market are declination food sector trends and expanding fast-food restaurants. The estimated market potential for the regions during the forecast period is shown in the info-graph below.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Wagyu Beef market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.22 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029. Fullblood Wagyu that belong to members of the Wagyu Association Germany are offspring of Japanese genetics that were exported and produced in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The region's high meat consumption, particularly of steak, increases demand for Wagyu beef.

China

China Wagyu Beef’s market size was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. The market is being driven by increased disposable incomes, particularly in urban regions. Additionally, China's enormous pool of affordable and competent employees allows the nation to sell its goods on the worldwide market at extremely competitive prices, which increases regional product demand.

India

India's Wagyu Beef market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2029. Manufacturers are being compelled to implement an Omni channel distribution strategy in order to boost income as the e-commerce business expands at a rapid rate. Online browsing and purchasing are two consumer activities that are growing in popularity. Online retailers are preferred by customers due to their quick delivery options and extensive product selection at low rates. People in the region are purchasing wagyu beef online due to rising online sales.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as food & beverage, semiconductors, manufacturing, etc. However, several companies operating in the food sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward luxurious food. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in online shopping across countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for wagyu beefs from various applications.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/145/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Canned Tuna Market Size By Product Type (Skipjack, Yellowfin, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, and Online), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/canned-tuna-market/161





Food Ultrasound Market Size By Product Type (Dairy, Meat & Seafood, Bakery, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverage), By Function (Cutting, Cleaning, Microbial Enzyme Inactivation, and Others), By Frequency Range (Low-Frequency High-Intensity And High-Frequency Low-Intensity), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-ultrasound-market/160





Meat Testing Market Size by Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat, GMOs, Allergens, and Others), Sample Type (Meat and Seafood), Technology (Rapid Testing and Traditional Testing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/meat-testing-market/159





Wagyu Beef Market Size by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Direct To Human Use and Industrial Use), Distribution Channel (Online and Retail), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/wagyu-beef-market/145





Specialty Yeast Market Size By Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Yeast Autolysates, and Others), By Species (Pichia Pastoris, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces, and Others), By Application (Feed, Food & Beverages, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/specialty-yeast-market/144





Vegan Snacks Market Size By Product Type (Nuts & Seeds, Bakery, and Savory), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/vegan-snacks-market/139





Roasted Coffee Bean Market Size By Type (Coffee Pads & Pods, Whole Coffee Beans, and Ground Coffee Beans), By Application (Cafes & Bars, Hotel & Restaurants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/roasted-coffee-bean-market/135





Dairy Ingredients Market Size by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrates, Lactose & Its Derivatives), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Sports Nutrition Products, Infant Formulas), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/dairy-ingredients-market/109





Gin Market Size by Type (London Dry Gin, Old Tom Gin, Plymouth Gin, and Others), Price Point (Standard, Premium, and Luxury), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/gin-market/107



