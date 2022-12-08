Go on a winter bird walk Dec. 27 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The week between Christmas and New Year’s is a great time to grab a pair of binoculars, head outside, and learn more about the variety of birds that can be found here in winter.

People will have a chance to look for and learn more about birds from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at a “Winter Bird Walk” program at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Participants in this program, which is for ages 18 and up, are asked to bring binoculars and a bird field guide if they have one. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188532

At the Dec. 27 event, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will lead people on a walk on the nature center’s trails and talk about – and hopefully see – some of the bird species that call this area home in winter.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center or want more information about the facility or other upcoming events can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.