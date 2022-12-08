Pelosi Statement on the Release of Brittney Griner

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration successfully secured the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody:

“Congress and the Country are overjoyed to learn that, thanks to the committed and focused leadership of President Biden, Brittney Griner is finally free. Today, our hearts are with her dear wife, Cherelle, and the entire Griner family as their beloved Brittney is safely on her way back to America and will be home for the holidays.

“For nearly ten long months, Brittney Griner suffered unthinkable trauma as she was wrongfully imprisoned by the Russian government. Putin’s cruelty against Brittney – and his monstrous actions against Ukraine – are staggering reminders of his brazen contempt for human rights, human dignity and the rule of law.

“President Biden, Secretary Blinken and the many hard-working national security professionals are to be commended for their tireless, steadfast work to bring Brittney home. I want to also commend Congressman Greg Stanton of Arizona for his persistence in helping secure her release. Congress stand firmly with the Administration as they continue working to secure the release of Paul Whelan and other Americans unjustly detained in Russia.”

