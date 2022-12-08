Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,040 in the last 365 days.

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Daktronics, Inc. ("Daktronics" or the "Company") DAKT investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 6, 2022, Daktronics, Inc. disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 29, 2022, and that there is "substantial doubt" about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Daktronics also disclosed that it recorded a valuation allowance of approximately $13.0 million for deferred tax assets which "created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement." The company further disclosed that "[i]n light of the substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern and our related evaluation of the income tax implications of reaching this conclusion, the Company also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses."

On this news, Daktronics' share price fell $1.30, or 39.2%, to close at $2.02 per share on December 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Daktronics securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005338/en/

You just read:

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) on Behalf of Investors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.