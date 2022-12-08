Specialty Yeast Market was worth USD 3 billion in 2021 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the specialty yeast market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the specialty yeast treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, species, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Specialty Yeast market are ADM, AEB Group S.p.A., Leiber, DSM, Lesaffre, Levex, Biorigin, Jeevan Biotech, Angelyeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Foodchem International Corporation, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Agrano GmbH & Co. KG, Aria Ingredients, Associated British Foods PLC, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Kohjin Life Sciences Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Titan Biotech, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Specialty Yeast market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Yeast is a single-celled fungus and a type of microorganism. Specialty yeasts are all-natural additives that enhance the nutritional profiles of food and feed products while also giving them a richer taste character. They are useful for a range of uses in the food and beverage sectors because of their high nutritional values and antioxidant qualities, which are thought to provide health advantages. Specialty yeast is extracted using fresh yeast. The enzymes dismantle the yeast shell and degrade the proteins, resulting in the production of unique yeast products. Around 1,500 distinct varieties of yeast are used in the food and beverage industries. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is the most common species of yeast used for fermentation. It is also used to create alcoholic beverages, including beer and bread. Specialty yeast has different technical requirements than fresh yeast and is made up of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, and carbohydrates. . It solely contains the minerals and vitamins that yeast cells naturally produce as they grow. In the fortified form, nutrients are increased through the use of chemicals such as synthetic vitamins. No additional vitamins or minerals are present in the unfortified variety.

Scope of Specialty Yeast Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Type, By Species, By Application, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players ADM, AEB Group S.p.A., Leiber, DSM, Lesaffre, Levex, Biorigin, Jeevan Biotech, Angelyeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Foodchem International Corporation, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Agrano GmbH & Co. KG, Aria Ingredients, Associated British Foods PLC, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Kohjin Life Sciences Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Titan Biotech, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The species includes pichia pastoris, saccharomyces cerevisiae, kluyveromyces, and others. During the forecast period, the saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This kind of species is a frequently utilized component in a variety of food and beverage industry applications. The rise of the saccharomyces cerevisiae market will also be fueled by the rising demand for flavors like pepper and smokiness as well as rising health consciousness.

Food & Beverage is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application includes feed, food & beverages, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the extensive use of specialty yeast in numerous food applications, including snack spices, sauces, bread goods, and ready-to-eat meat products, the market is expanding. Additionally, the food processing sector uses a variety of specialist yeasts, including yeast autolysates, dried yeast, and yeast extracts, because these are thought of as nutritious ingredients. In the upcoming years, this element will help the food & beverage segment's market expansion.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Specialty Yeast include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Europe region witnessed a major share. Expanding urbanization will stimulate market expansion by making convenience foods more widely available. Specialty yeast is increasingly employed in feed products as a source of protein. Due to the increasing use of alcoholic beverages and savory goods in the region, the market is growing. Feed, bioethanol, biotechnology, cosmetics, and personal care items are all made with specialty yeasts. The creation of customized yeast involves the application of cutting-edge technical methods. The creation of specialized yeast involves a number of significant stakeholders.

Country Analysis

Germany's Specialty Yeast market size was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.61 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029. The country's bread and brewers industries are using more yeast components as a result of the big mass of baking items and their strong demand. The growing demand for alcohol and the enrichment of animal feed products are significant drivers of this market's expansion. Growing pet adoption rates and improved awareness of livestock health are driving industry expansion.

China Specialty Yeast's market size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.47 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. In recent years, the region has experienced tremendous urbanization and a rise in the demand for fast food items. The demand for natural, pure, and fresh products has substantially expanded, and this has had a big positive impact on the expansion of the specialty yeast business in the region.

India's Specialty Yeast market size was valued at USD 0.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.36 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029. India's market expansion is also being aided by the country's booming food and beverage sector. The current change is significant, as evidenced by the trend toward decreasing sugar consumption. After years in which obesity became a significant health issue, Indian consumers are pushing back against products that are deemed to contribute to the issue. Products with less sugar and those that replace sugar are now required as a result of this. As a result, specialty yeast is expanding exponentially here.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as food & beverage, healthcare, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the food & beverage sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward low-sugar and sodium food. Customers are rapidly shifting toward a healthy lifestyle amidst the nationwide lockdown and related restrictions.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the food industry.

