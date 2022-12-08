Littelfuse Named on the Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

Littelfuse, Inc. LFUS, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, was recently named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

"We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of the most responsible companies in America," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to continuing to progress initiatives that enrich our environment, associates and communities, and governance. I would like to thank our global teams, customers, suppliers and partners who work every day to strengthen our sustainability efforts."

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Littelfuse is proud to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. The awards list announced on December 7 can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Littelfuse released its 2021 Sustainability report on littelfuse.com/about-us/sustainability. The narrative underscores the integration of its strong corporate strategy throughout its business.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse LFUS is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 19,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

