The Surgical Retractors Market Size Is Set To Reach $2.8 Billion By 2026, With The Rise In Number Of Surgical Procedures As Per The Business Research Company's Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the surgical retractors market, an increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the surgical retractors market going forward. A surgical procedure is a medical treatment that involves making an incision and using tools to stop or repair disease in a living body. A variety of medical disorders are diagnosed, investigated, or treated via surgical procedures. Surgical retractors are mostly used in open surgery, endoscopy, dermatology, ophthalmology, and dentistry and old tissues or organs during surgeries.

For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a US-based organization devoted to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, in the US, surgical procedures increased by 54% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of surgical procedures is driving the surgical retractors market growth.



The global surgical retractors market size is expected to grow from $2.00 billion in 2021 to $2.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The surgical retractors market is expected to reach $2.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the surgical retractors market. Major companies operating in the surgical retractors market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Advanced Surgical Retractor Systems Inc., a US-based medical equipment company launched exploratory laparotomy with the new TITAN Cestero surgical retractor (CSR), an advancement in surgical retractor technology. The TITAN CSR combines multiple retractors in one novel device and is designed to integrate with Bookwalter blades. It provides optimal exposure to deep and retroperitoneal structures boasting a 50x faster setup speed.

Major players in the surgical retractors market are B. Braun, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Enovis Corporation, Globus Medical Inc.

North America was the largest region in the surgical retractors market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest region in the surgical retractors market. The regions covered in the surgical retractors market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global surgical retractors market analysis is segmented by type into handheld, self-retaining; by design into fixed or flat-frame retractors, angled or curved-frame retractors, blade or elevated-tip retractors; by usage into tissue handling and dissection, fluid swabbing; by application into neurosurgery, wound closure, reconstructive surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, obstetrics and gynecology, others applications; by end user into hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, other end users.

Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide surgical retractors market forecast size and growth, surgical retractors market segments, surgical retractors market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

