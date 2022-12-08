Upward Sports and SquadLocker Partner on Custom Apparel for Churches Across the U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upward Sports, the faith-based sports programming organization, today announced a strategic partnership with SquadLocker , the leading custom team apparel software, and fulfillment service.

Upward Sports & SquadLocker partner on custom apparel for youth athletes in Churches across the U.S.

For over two decades, Upward Sports has developed unique programs with churches nationwide to leverage the power of sports to achieve and increase the impact of their mission . Upward Sports coaches church leaders, and fans will be able to take advantage of SquadLocker's groundbreaking eCommerce software and single-unit fulfillment services allowing for quick turnaround of customized apparel and ship-to-home individual delivery.

Through this partnership with SquadLocker, the Upward Sports community of church organizations will have access to customized digital storefronts that never close. Players, parents, and congregants can directly purchase custom apparel and spirit wear in one place.

"At Upward Sports we are always innovating and equipping our church partners to run best-in-class sports experiences for their community. Our leaders, coaches, and parents have been asking for a fan gear store so that they can represent the sports ministries they are a part of, and we are happy to be partnering with SquadLocker so that we can meet that need." Travis Vaughn, Director of Product Development and Market Research.

"At SquadLocker we strive to make a difference with the teams we support. Upward Sports works with churches and impacts more than 200,000 youth athletes per year. It's an amazing opportunity for us to serve such a large community of players and teams with our always-open eCommerce platform. Our custom gear solution means the coaches and Church leaders across the country can spend more time coaching and mentoring, and less time worrying about apparel," said Gary Goldberg, CEO, and founder of SquadLocker.

The main Upward Sports apparel store is open and ready to shop.

Established in 1995, Upward Sports is the world's largest Christian youth sports provider. The mission of the organization is to promote the discovery of Jesus through sports. Upward Sports equips churches to run sports ministries in their community. Today Upward Sports serves hundreds of thousands of participants annually through their clinics, camps, and leagues. The organization is best known for its youth basketball but also offers soccer, flag football, cheerleading, volleyball, baseball, and softball. To find a place to play or to learn more about running a sports ministry at your church visit us at Upward.org .

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit SquadLocker.com .

Media Contacts

Travis Vaughn, Upward Sports

tvaughn@upward.org

Lara Michaud, SquadLocker

media@squadlocker.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upward-sports-and-squadlocker-partner-on-custom-apparel-for-churches-across-the-us-301698520.html

SOURCE Upward Sports