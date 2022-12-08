Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market (2022 Edition) â€" Analysis By Type, Caffeine Content, Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules market was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2021. Coffee pods and capsules have recently become one of the most lucrative industries in the food and beverage realm. Coffee capsules are single-serve vacuum-packed capsules that require a suitable machine to use. Coffee consumption is increasing among health-conscious consumers. Hence, manufacturers are introducing new and novel formulations to the market, such as coffee capsules. The chain coffee shop industry has been relatively consistent in all walks of life, encouraging both highly mature and emerging market regions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370800/?utm_source=PRN

Demand for caffeine beverage intake is often boosted by recent consumer behaviour trends. Further, caffeine improves athletic performance by boosting metabolism, fatty acid oxidation, and mobilizes fatty acids from fat cells. Decaf has become more popular among health-conscious customers due to its anti-cancer effects. On the back of these factors, the demand in the market is expected to surge over the forecast period.

One of the latest trends for companies in the coffee pods and capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio-degradable materials for making coffee capsules. Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminium and plastic to hold the coffee extract, which is fueling market expansion.

The European market dominates the coffee capsules and pods market, supported by the popularity of coffee pod machines in significant markets such as Germany, which is significantly increasing owing to a rise in the average retail selling price of coffee, which is driving the growth of the coffee pod market in the country.

Scope of the Report

â€¢ The report presents the analysis of the Coffee Pods and Capsules market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

â€¢ The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market by value (USD Million).

â€¢ The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market by Type- (By Coffee Pods and Coffee Capsules).

â€¢ The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Caffeine Content (Regular and Decaffeinated)

â€¢ The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Application (Residential, HORECA, Offices).

â€¢ The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online)

â€¢ The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).

â€¢ The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, caffeine content, distribution channel.

â€¢ Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

â€¢ The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Starbucks, Nestle, Strauss Group, Keurig Dr Pepper, The Kraft Heinz, Lavazza, Gloria Jeanâ€™s Coffees, The J.M. Smucker, Gourmesso and Jacob Douwe Egberts.

Key Target Audience

â€¢ Coffee Producers

â€¢ HORECA Industry

â€¢ Consulting and Advisory Firms

â€¢ Research and Development Organizations

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370800/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker