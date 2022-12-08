Hemp Seed Oil Offers Six Benefits for Skin Health
Key Ingredient in Vido’s Health & Beauty Skin Care Products is HSO
We use HSO along with vitamins A, C, and E, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance the skin’s appearance.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil date back to its use in Ayurvedic medicine, perhaps the oldest healing system in history.
“People have known about HSO’s medicinal properties for centuries. We use HSO along with vitamins A, C, and E, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance your skin’s appearance,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “Hemp Seed Oil can help all skin types, including oily and dry.
“Vido’s Health & Beauty skincare products leave your skin healthier looking and radiant,” she added.
Vedix.com lists six potential skin health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil:
1. Anti-Inflammatory
2. Helps with Eczema
3. Prevents Dry Skin
4. Helps Reduce Acne
5. Good for Oily Skin
6. Delays Skin Aging
“Hemp Seed Oil is a natural alternative to some of the potentially harsh ingredients used in more traditional skincare products,” said Troy Plummer, one of the co-founders. “People are concerned about the ingredients that are in their beauty products. They are reading labels.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:
1. Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2. Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
3. Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
4. Repairing Hair Mask
5. Heating Gel Cream
6. Energizing Shower Gel
7. Repairing and Moisturizing Shampoo
8. Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum
“Hemp Seed Oil’s anti-inflammatory properties are important because inflammation is the cause of many skin conditions, such as itching, burning, redness, blisters or pimples, and cracked skin,” Troy Plummer said.
Hemp Seed Oil’s health benefits come from a high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids. HSO’s 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids is considered perfect to maximize the oil’s health benefits in humans.
Iva and Troy said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is continuing the rollout of its Hemp Seed Oil skincare product line in the U.S.
“We are working to reach more consumers in the coming months,” Iva and Troy said.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit OneLavi.com or follow @vidosusa.
Disclaimer: The statements made regarding Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.
