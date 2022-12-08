Nutritional Products International’s Mike Myrthil: The Point Person on FDA Compliance for Dietary Supplement Clients
Mike has years of experience working on labels to make sure they are FDA compliant.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many health and wellness products, specifically dietary supplements, must comply with the FDA’s label standards.
At NPI, Mike Myrthil, Vice President of Operations, is the person clients turn to for FDA guidance.
“Mike has years of experience working on labels to make sure they are FDA compliant,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “He has worked with our food scientist and now he partners with NPI’s FDA attorney to get government approval.
“We have international clients whose labels are approved by the European Union but still need the FDA’s seal of approval,” Gould said. “Mike works with our clients and FDA lawyer to make sure the labels are approved.”
During his time at NPI, Myrthil has gained in-depth knowledge of the dietary supplement, functional food, nutritional beverage, and beauty industries.
“I work with both domestic and international brands through every stage of the product launch or expansion,” Myrthil said. “We have had a long list of clients over the years. I have had to work with all kinds of dietary supplements and other health and wellness products.
“You learn a lot about these products,” Myrthil added. “Working with our FDA lawyer makes the process easier. Our clients appreciate the expertise that NPI provides.”
All the professional services NPI provides its clients are part of Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” system, which he created to streamline the expansion or launch of a new product.
“Under NPI’s central command, we provide all the expertise needed to introduce new products to the American consumer,” Gould said. “In-house, we have sales, logistics, federal regulatory, and marketing services.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
