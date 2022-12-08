FDLE arrests Tallahassee woman for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme

For Immediate Release

December 8, 2022



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Takira Janae Watson, 25, of Tallahassee, today on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a second-degree felony.



The investigation began when it was discovered that the information on Watson’s application for a pair of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans didn’t match those she had filed with the state for her business.



The federal PPP program was designed to help small business owners who were in business prior to 2020 that suffered financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Watson stated on her PPP loan application that she opened Good Line Credit Service LLC as a sole proprietor in 2019, records show the actual registration date was in November 2020, just four days before she filed for the first PPP loan.



The investigation showed that, after receiving and depositing her first loan into her personal bank account, she applied for and received an additional PPP loan based on a fraudulent tax document she provided. Agents say that she received a total of $35,833 in federal funds through her fraudulent applications.



Both of Watson’s PPP loans were forgiven by the program prior to the fraud’s discovery.



Watson was booked into the Leon County Jail on $2,500 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



