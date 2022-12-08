Bridge Construction, Core Borings Planned at Night Next Week on U.S. 1 Improvement Project in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin next week to replace the new southbound U.S. 1 bridge over rail lines and the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange following the shift of southbound traffic onto the newly constructed northbound structure in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, December 12, through Thursday, December 15, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, intermittent lane closures will take place in both directions on U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Route 413 (Pine Street) to set up the new traffic pattern to shift southbound traffic onto the new northbound bridge over the CSX and SEPTA train tracks by the end of the week; and

Sunday, December 11, through Wednesday, December 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures will be in place in both directions on U.S. 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and Parkvale Avenue for core borings.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The bridge work is part of the Section RC2 improvements under construction from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to north of the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange in Middletown Township through late 2026.

The core borings are being done for Section RC3, the final phase of PennDOT's three-phase U.S. 1 Improvement Project that is improving four miles of the highway in Bucks County by reconstructing and widening pavement, replacing bridges, and improving the interchanges.

Section RC3, which will improve the U.S. 1 corridor from the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange to north of Route 413 (Pine Street), is currently in preliminary engineering with construction bids tentatively expected to be opened in late 2026.

Section RC1 improvements between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem Township were completed this fall.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

