Wolf Administration Reviews 2022 Construction Season for PennDOT's Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) marked the completion of the 2022 construction season and the 70 projects that had active work take place in District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Work in 2022 include paving nearly 140 miles of roadway, including 50 miles of interstate, and replacing more than a dozen bridges.

"In 2022, our northwest region team completed work on $242 million in projects to increase the safety and quality of our transportation system for the area's residents, commuters, visitors, and business traffic," said Governor Tom Wolf. "The success of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law means moving forward so we can make even greater investments in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties."

This year nearly $78 million was awarded for 48 projects, including 19 highway projects, 14 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, seven safety projects, and eight projects for work on locally owned bridges, roadways, and trails. Physical work on some contracts awarded in 2022 will begin in 2023.

Work was also done on 25 projects that were started or awarded prior to 2022, representing $152 million. Before the end of the year, District 1 expects to open bids for an additional four projects worth approximately $8.4 million.

"Our District 1 team stepped up to handle a robust and unique construction season that included constructing the state's first teardrop roundabouts, completing an emergency bridge rehabilitation, the reassembling and relocating of a historic bridge, and assisting local governments with streetscape projects," said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E.

There were 14 active projects in Crawford County, including:

Interstate 79 – Restoring 23 lane miles of highway from mile maker 154 to mile marker 165 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County, and Washington Township in Erie County. The project also included two bridge rehabilitations and other structural work. The contract cost is $15.7 million.

Pymatuning State Park Trail Expansion – Partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County. The project included the rehabilitation and relocation of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge. The contract cost is $2.2 million.

Four paving projects – The projects included resurfacing more than 16 miles of roadway in City of Meadville, Hydetown, Spartansburg and Saegertown boroughs and Richmond, Oil Creek, West Mead, Sparta, Hayfield, and Woodcock townships. The combined contract cost for all four projects is $6.8 million.

Route 27 – Resurfacing 4.65 miles of roadway in East Mead and Randolph townships. The contract cost is $4.9 million. Work is expected to be complete in 2023.

There were 25 active projects in Erie County, including:

I-90 – Reconstruction from mile marker 3.5 near Exit 3 in Springfield Township to mile marker 10.5 just east of Exit 9 in Girard Township. In 2022, the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts were opened to traffic and the eastbound lanes were completed. The contract cost is $66.1 million. Work started in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

I-90 – Repaving of 10 highway miles from mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships. The contract cost is $15.4 million. Work started in 2021.

I-90 – Resurfacing mile marker 18 to mile marker 23 in McKean and Summit townships, including the I-79 interchange. The project included upgrades to drainage, guiderail, signing and pavement markings. The contract cost is $6.4 million.

12th Street Corridor – The project includes 22 intersections along the roadway in the City of Erie and includes updates to signal timings and two message boards to alert vehicles heading into the city from I-79 and Route 290. The contract cost is $8.7 million.

Soldiers' and Sailors' Bridge – Construction of a new multiuse bridge over the railroad tracks near the Soldier's and Sailors' Home in the City of Erie. The contract cost is $2.7 million. Work started in 2021 and was completed in 2022.

The Oliver Road Roundabout – A single lane roundabout was constructed at the five-legged intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower roads in Summit Township. The contract cost is $3.9 million.

There were two active projects in Forest County:

Route 66 – Resurfacing of 1.26 miles of roadway in Jenks Township. The contract cost is $1.2 million.

Kiffer Hill Road/Yellow Hammer Road – Resurfacing of 2.53 miles of roadway (Route 4006) in Hickory Township. The contract cost is $366,222.

There were 13 active projects in Mercer County, including:

I-80 – Repairing pavement and updating pavement markings as needed on the first 15 miles of highway in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock, and Shenango townships. The contract cost is $2.8 million. Work started in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Route 19 – Resurfacing and radii improvements in Mercer Borough, and East Lackawannock, Springfield and Coolspring townships. The project will also include a bridge replacement in East Lackawannock Township. The contract cost is $3.3 million. Work is expected to be completed in 2023.

I-79 bridges – Rehabilitation of three bridges over I-79 in Findley and Jackson townships through one combined contract. The contract cost is $1.55 million.

Kelly Road Bridge – Replacement of two single lane structures with a new bridge over the Shenango River in the City of Hermitage. The contract cost is $4.1 million.

Route 358 – Resurfacing of 10.55 miles of roadway in Coolspring, East Lackawannock and Jefferson townships, and Clark and Mercer boroughs. The contract cost is $2.9 million.

Route 173 – Roadway widening and reconstruction near the Route 58 intersection in Grove City Borough. The project also includes pavement restoration, curb, sidewalk, ADA curb ramp improvements, and drainage and signing upgrades. The contract cost is $2 million.

Sharon Gateway – Beautification of the intersections of South Irvine Street and Route 62 and Addison Avenue near the Ohio state line in the City of Sharon. The contract cost is $934,471.

There were 10 active projects in Venango County, including:

I-80 – Resurfacing from mile marker 27.6 at the Venango and Mercer county line to mile marker 34.5 near the Route 308 Exit for Clintonville. Work started in 2021 and was completed in 2022. The contract cost is $8.8 million.

Franklin Streetscape - Pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements along Route8/Route 62 (Liberty Street), including new streetlights, sidewalk upgrades, and new curb cuts and ADA compliant ramps. The contract cost is $639,312.

Route 8 – Resurfacing and restoration on Route 8 from Polk Cutoff to Route 62 in Sandycreek Township and the City of Franklin. Intersection and signal upgrades at Pone Lane and Polk Cutoff is expected to be completed in 2023. The contract cost is $3.1 million.

Route 208 – Resurfacing nearly 13 miles of Route 208 from the Mercer County line to Route 38 in Irwin, Clinton and Scrubgrass townships, and the boroughs of Barkeyville and Clintonville. The contract cost is $4.4 million.

Route 62 – Replacement of a bridge on Route 62 in Polk Borough. The contract cost is $1.9 million.

McClelland Avenue Bridge – Replacement of a locally-owned bridge in Polk Borough. The contract cost is $690,000.

Buxton Road – Resurfacing more than 6 miles of Buxton Road (Route 4022) in Plum and Cherrytree townships. The contract cost is $1.4 million.

There were six active projects in Warren County, including:

Route 6 – Intersection improvements and resurfacing at Route 6 and Pennsylvania Avenue in Mead Township. Work is expected to be completed in 2023. The contract cost is $1.2 million.

Route 27 – Resurfacing 6.55 miles of Route 27 as well as replacement of the bridge that carries Route 27 Bridge over Telic Run in Brokenstraw Township. The contract cost is $3.7 million.

There were also six districtwide contracts for guiderails repairs and updates, highway lighting repairs and updates and geotechnical drilling.

In 2022 alone, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is bringing approximately $20.5 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Much of the 2022 funding has been dedicated for the design phases of several projects.

"We look forward to the opportunities created by BIL and continued investments made in transportation. This increase and acceleration of projects means career opportunities at PennDOT," said McNulty.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for a variety of positions, including civil engineers, construction inspectors, transportation technicians, CDL operators and mechanics. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pictures of many of the projects listed above are available online or by request.

# # #





