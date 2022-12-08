Selfely a Data-Driven Solution for the Self-Assessment and Stimulation of the Vagus Nerve Aims to Support Women’s Health
D2C solution advances knowledge about vagus nerve activity as a key component of the inflammatory response across menstrual cycles.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeurodigitX, the innovative digital biomarker company, announced today a new Femtech solution named Selfely to empower women and every person with ovaries to visualize their ability to fight inflammation throughout their cycle and practice vagal breathwork games to stimulate the vagus nerve.
Recent scientific research found that women with reproductive disorders like PCOS and endometriosis, or mood disorders like PMDD, have an underactive vagus nerve, resulting in substantially larger inflammation fluctuations during their cycles, worsening pain and symptoms, and hindering their ability to manage and improve. Studies also show that guided deep breathing is more efficient than any other method to naturally increase anti-inflammatory vagus nerve activity.
Selfely is the only evidence-based, proprietary solution to provide high-resolution longitudinal data on vagus nerve strength thanks to a digital handheld biosensor, called the egg, coupled with unique smartphone games. To promote user engagement, Selfely turns guided deep breathing into three minutes of breath-controlled gameplay, providing a safe and effective way to boost vagus activity through the menstrual cycle. At the end of each game, users view their updated vagal tone data, trends, and receive personalized recommendations to improve, according to their individual conditions.
"Most women do not yet realize how inflammatory their menstrual cycle can be, a major cause of pain, and the positive impact their vagus nerve can have on their overall wellbeing. Selfely is the one science-based product that allows each and every one of us to self-check and improve vagus nerve strength with no side effects, through bite-sized me time" said Celine Vignal, NeurodigitX co-founder and Selfely chief evangelist.
By leveraging cardiovagal activity, NeurodigitX is pioneering a new type of self-care that is safer, smarter, and user-centric, in which data-driven and scientifically proven insights close the loop between women’s health and the autonomic nervous system to help manage cycle disorders and support long-term health.
About NeurodigitX
NeurodigitX develops innovative digital biosensors and analytical processes focused on cost-effective, repeatable, self-assessment of the inflammatory response, to help address conditions before it is too late, complex, and costly to treat. NeurodigitX implements proactive self-care solutions, offering an ethical digital platform to bring inclusive and transparent health data into the mainstream.
