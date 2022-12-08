Clutch Leader Awards 2022: Intetics Is Recognized as One of the Global Top 1000 B2B Leaders

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the annual Clutch Leader Awards, Intetics, a leading global technology company, was officially honored as one of the Global Top 1000 B2B leaders for 2022. For 2022, this is the seventh company recognition by Clutch, a global platform for business research and reviews that publishes insights covering the IT, marketing, and business services sectors.



Since 1995, clients around the globe have built and launched thoughtful, high-quality software applications to market and taken advantage of the next-gen method of forming expert development teams powered by Intetics. Over the years, hundreds of projects implying disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, RPA/IA, Location-Based Services, Low Code, etc., were successfully delivered. For its unique and reliable engineering methodology and guaranteed client success, Intetics was recognized again by Clutch as the Global Top 1000 B2B Leader based on client reviews, project portfolio, and brand reputation.

“Today, we’re extremely proud to announce and celebrate a fantastic milestone with you all. Clutch meticulously considers the finest of the best before holding awards each year, and it’s an honor to appear among the globally leading B2B companies.”

Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President

“The individuals highlighted throughout this awards cycle showed unmatched dedication and thought leadership all year long. To establish a leader’s capacity to produce outstanding outcomes, a thorough analysis of many client testimonials and case studies is closely evaluated by Clutch analysts.”

Clutch Award Team

Intetics’ talented coworkers’ dedication and the support of their clients are the most critical driving forces allowing us to achieve this outstanding award.

The link provides more information on how to build a development team that ensures the success of software engineering or data processing projects in cooperation with an award-winning technology powerhouse.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

