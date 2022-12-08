Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,004 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Release of Brittney Griner from Wrongful Russian Detention

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the release of Brittney Griner from unjust Russian custody:

"I join the American people in celebrating the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was wrongly detained by Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime in February.  I commend President Biden and American negotiators for taking action to ensure that she can safely return to our shores.  Additionally, I appreciate all the efforts of Rep. Greg Stanton to advocate for her release.  Her imprisonment was yet another reminder of the threat that Putin poses to human rights and all freedom-loving peoples around the world.  My thoughts are with Brittney and her family as they recover from this traumatic experience.  

"I am also pleased that the Biden Administration remains committed to securing the safe return of Paul Whelan – another American held illegally in Russia – and all Americans unjustly imprisoned abroad.  Congress must continue to support the efforts to bring Americans home safely, and we all wish strength to the families awaiting their loved ones' return.  May they take comfort in knowing that their nation will continue to do everything it can to hold autocrats like Putin accountable and to promote human rights around the globe.  That includes supporting the people of Ukraine who are successfully resisting Putin's illegal and dastardly invasion of their nation.  Whether at home or abroad, America cannot afford to relent in its mission to uphold its founding principles of democracy, justice, and freedom."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Release of Brittney Griner from Wrongful Russian Detention

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.