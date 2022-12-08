Hoyer Statement on the Release of Brittney Griner from Wrongful Russian Detention

"I join the American people in celebrating the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was wrongly detained by Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime in February. I commend President Biden and American negotiators for taking action to ensure that she can safely return to our shores. Additionally, I appreciate all the efforts of Rep. Greg Stanton to advocate for her release. Her imprisonment was yet another reminder of the threat that Putin poses to human rights and all freedom-loving peoples around the world. My thoughts are with Brittney and her family as they recover from this traumatic experience.

"I am also pleased that the Biden Administration remains committed to securing the safe return of Paul Whelan – another American held illegally in Russia – and all Americans unjustly imprisoned abroad. Congress must continue to support the efforts to bring Americans home safely, and we all wish strength to the families awaiting their loved ones' return. May they take comfort in knowing that their nation will continue to do everything it can to hold autocrats like Putin accountable and to promote human rights around the globe. That includes supporting the people of Ukraine who are successfully resisting Putin's illegal and dastardly invasion of their nation. Whether at home or abroad, America cannot afford to relent in its mission to uphold its founding principles of democracy, justice, and freedom."