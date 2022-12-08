Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Two- Wheeler Logistics Market is forecast to record an increase in revenue from US$ 334.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 461.8 Mn by 2027. The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
Two-Wheeler Logistics is an on-demand logistics service that links companies and clients to deliver items using two wheels. Due to their smaller size compared to four-wheelers, two-wheelers are simple to secure even in tight spaces. The two-wheeler makes commuting quick and affordable and used by both business-to-business (b2b), and business-to-consumer (b2c) services were provided as part of these logistical services.
Market Influencing Factors
The demand for last-mile delivery, the shift in consumer expectations toward more alluring offerings like free shipping, and firms migrating to a less expensive delivery option are the main drivers of the expansion of the global two-wheeler logistics industry. The demand for last-mile deliveries is increasing, which has boosted the two-wheeler logistics market's expansion. The top three technological trends in last-mile delivery are artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet of things.
A rise in demand for free shipping expenses and for quicker and more effective delivery also contributes to the expansion of the two-wheeler logistics industry.
Additionally, as a result of increasing traffic congestion brought on by heavy cars and government initiatives focused on the electrification of two-wheelers, the market for batteries has evolved, presenting a profitable growth opportunity for the global two-wheeler logistics market.
However, the rising labor costs, a shift in consumer preferences toward automated delivery, and limitations on the volume of items may restrict the overall market growth.
Impact Insights of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the global two-wheeler logistics market because many individuals have been forced into a state of lockdown and prefer to order food and necessities like groceries and pharmaceuticals via two-wheelers. Since two-wheelers are more fuel-efficient than four-wheelers and can quickly weave through traffic, they make the ideal delivery system. Businesses in the healthcare and e-commerce industries are now focusing on quick and effective delivery. Additionally, this will encourage additional finance and investment in the developing sector.
Regional Analysis
In 2021, North America held a significant share in the global two-wheeler logistics industry, and the region will reach a revenue of US$ 140 million by 2027. Due to the presence of significant market players and strong consumers in the area that depend on prompt delivery services. On the other hand, India will record a growth rate over the projection years as a result of local logistics companies' rising emphasis on effective order management. In addition, Europe is likely to experience an opportunity of US$ 30 Mn from 2022 to 2027. This is due to the growth in the e-commerce sector in Europe.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, in terms of components, the motorcycle segment dominated the global two-wheeler logistics market with a share of 63.9% because of their improved high-speed handling and acceleration. On the other hand, the moped segment will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 due to their rising popularity, in contrast to motorcycles, as they make it simple to store and transport items.
In 2021, based on the application, the retail segment held a share of approx 50% in the global two-wheeler industry due to the retail industry's growing need for two-wheeler logistics. On the other hand, the groceries segment is likely to register the highest rate of 6.3% in the global industry due to the increasing number of online grocery marts worldwide.
In 2021, on the basis of end-user, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment accounted for the share of 82% of the global two-wheeler industry, and the segment will witness a rise in CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis years due to consumers' growing demand for organized and omnichannel purchasing.
Leading Competitors
The prominent competitors in the global two-wheeler logistics market are:
Roadie, Inc.
Stuart Logistics
Instabox
GOGOX
Deliverect
Shippify
Blu couriers
Bringg
Budbee
Lalamove
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Companies
In Nov 2022, Bringg, the top provider of delivery management platforms, and Stuart, the top on-demand logistics platform in Europe, announced a relationship that will span five nations: Poland, France, UK, Italy, and Spain. More shops will be able to easily implement an optimized delivery network thanks to this agreement, giving their consumers more flexible and convenient delivery alternatives.
In Aug 2022, ScriptDrop Inc., a healthcare technology company with a prescription access focus, started its alliance with the crowdsourced delivery platform, Roadie. ScriptDrop was in need of a national partner who could facilitate same-day and urgent delivery in a methodical, secure, and scalable manner.
In June 2022, Instabox signed a wide-ranging relationship with the Netherlands grocery company PLUS. In addition to providing Instabox with statewide coverage in the Netherlands, the cooperation with PLUS will allow the installation of another 550 intelligent automated parcel lockers.
In Dec 2021, The Singapore-based online listings behemoth Carousell, which operates in Hong Kong, joined forces with the buy-now, pay-later company Atome and app-based logistics platform GoGoX to offer services to regional businesses through Carousell for Business (CarouBiz).
In Nov 2021, Grubhub, an online ordering platform that works with over 12,000 restaurants in 30 regions, partnered with a restaurant teamed with Deliverect in order to connect orders from a third-party delivery app straight into the restaurant point-of-sale system. Operators may find it simpler to sync and manage menus directly from their POS due to this connectivity.
Segmentation Outline
The global two-wheeler logistics market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Component Segment
Motorcycle
Moped
By Application Segment
Food
Retail
Groceries
Logistics
By End-Use Segment
B2C
B2B
By Region Segment
North America
Central & South America
Europe
UK
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South-east Asia
Middle East & Africa
Israel
ROW
