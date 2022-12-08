Nongame Program Seeks Financial Support to Increase NH Citizen Science Contributions to Butterfly Monitoring

CONTACT:

December 8, 2022

Concord, NH – In the Granite State there is growing concern about the survival of certain butterflies. The New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan identifies nine of them as Species of Greatest Conservation Need, including the Karner blue, New Hampshire’s state butterfly. Also among those listed is the White Mountain fritillary, which is only found within the alpine zone of the White Mountains.

Recovery efforts are under way for these imperiled species, but other once common species now appear at risk. Monarch butterfly populations have declined by 90% globally over the last few decades. To make informed decisions regarding species and habitat protection, biologists must collect baseline information for many more of these important pollinators. The spectacular and varied colorations of butterflies, along with daylight-monitoring activities, make them easily accessible for identification—and ideal for expanded volunteer efforts in New Hampshire.

Data collected through citizen science monitoring projects will help inform the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program’s species location maps across the state, and provide information on critical habitat needs and associated risks, timing of life cycles, and species range shifts over time. Data collected through citizen science efforts will also be valuable in future revisions of the New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan.

Your financial support will help build and enhance this important project monitoring New Hampshire’s diverse and important butterflies. Nongame biologists are ready to provide increased and improved training to further engage the volunteer network established thus far.

The Nongame Program relies on private donations to fund its vital work, including conservation of butterflies and other pollinators. These donations will provide the necessary matching funds for a federal grant acquired by the Department. Please give at www.nhfishandgame.com/Donations.aspx. Donations will help ensure that Nongame Program biologists have the resources they need beginning in the spring of 2023 to engage and train volunteer citizen scientists to coordinate known population survey efforts and assess the habitat and health of butterfly populations on both public and private lands. Pease make your tax-deductible contribution by December 31, 2022. Thank you for your support.

The NH Fish and Game Department’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program works to protect over 400 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians as well as thousands of insects and other invertebrates. The program relies in part on private contributions to accomplish its work and to raise matching funds required for state and federal grants. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/nongame.