ROOTS AND WINGS AWARDED $5,000 DONATION FROM PIKE & LUSTIG, LLP
Delray Beach-Based Nonprofit, Roots and Wings, Received the Money for Project UpLift, A Program Which Helps Struggling Students Learn to Read
There is nothing more critical in our local community than giving our youth the tools they need to read, learn and excel”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo: Michael Pike, Managing Partner, Pike & Lustig, presents $5,000 check to Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings, and the team at Freedom Shores Elementary School in Boynton Beach, including Principal Michael Sabatino, Assistant Principal Kimberly Rogers, and teacher Jennifer Klisiak. L-R: Pike, Rogers, Sabatino, Hoskinson and Klisiak.
— Michael Pike, Managing Partner, Pike & Lustig
Roots and Wings, a Delray Beach based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, received a $5,000 donation from Pike & Lustig, LLP, a West Palm Beach-based business litigation and personal injury law firm, today at Freedom Shores Elementary in Boynton Beach. The grant was specifically designated for the organization’s Project UpLift program, which is dedicated to helping children with reading and reading comprehension skills. Michael Pike, Managing Partner at Pike & Lustig, presented the $5,000 check, which will provide an afterschool class of second graders, or 10 students, at the Title 1 school with afterschool tutoring.
The Project UpLift program employs each school’s own certified teachers, who already know their students’ unique challenges and how best to overcome them. The program allows teachers to address components not included in the school day, such as fundamental phonics, in small groups of ten or less. This free program meets students at the level they are currently at, rewards small gains to build confidence, encourages incremental progress and celebrates successes. The end goal: give students the tools they need to achieve reading proficiency.
Project UpLift is currently operating in nine Title 1 schools located in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.
“We are so excited about receiving this grant,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings, “And we are honored that Michael Pike and his law firm, Pike & Lustig, understand our deep commitment to improving the lives of students struggling with reading. The number one predictor of a student’s success in school is the ability to pass the third grade FSA in reading. If they don’t pass, there is a 74% chance that student will not graduate from high school. This grant will help us change more lives.”
“There is nothing more critical in our local community than giving our youth the tools they need to read, learn and excel,” Pike added. “Our firm is honored to be able to help a class of elementary school students as well as the teachers, who work to empower them every single day.”
About Roots and Wings
Roots and Wings is a Delray Beach based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in the extended South Florida community by supporting students who most need help in learning to read and providing encouragement for the teachers who are working hard each day to influence and inspire children to learn. Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org.
About Pike & Lustig
The law offices of Pike & Lustig, LLP is a full-service law firm with an emphasis on complex business litigation and personal injury in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties. Learn more at www.PikeLustig.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn