Flash News: OKX Opens Deposits for $OAS Token, Offers Flexible Staking for SHIB, DOGE, LTC, FIL and XRP

OKX lists $OAS, the infrastructure token of the Oasys ecosystem

OKX is pleased to announce that it is now accepting deposits for $OAS, the utility token of the Oasys ecosystem. On December 12, OKX will also open spot trading for the OAS/USDT pair.

Oasys is an EVM-compatible public blockchain that is optimized for gaming and aims to revolutionize blockchain applications. It adopts the proprietary multi-layer Oasys Architecture, having both a highly-scalable L1 and an ETH L2 scaling solution. Oasys launched with support from renowned games companies such as Square Enix, NetMarble and Ubisoft.

$OAS is the native utility token used to pay gas fees, deposits, governance, staking rewards, and transactions on the Oasys' infrastructure.

OKX Earn now offers flexible staking on SHIB, DOGE, LTC, FIL and XRP

OKX Earn launched today flexible staking for SHIB, DOGE, LTC, FIL and XRP. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The SHIB, DOGE, LTC, FIL and XRP Flexible Staking rewards are as follows:

Crypto Product Term APY Minimum Investment SHIB Staking Flexible 2.50% 1 SHIB DOGE Staking Flexible 10.00% 0.01 DOGE LTC Staking Flexible 3.50% 0.01 LTC FIL Staking Flexible 2.00% 0.01 FIL XRP Staking Flexible 2.50% 0.01 XRP

