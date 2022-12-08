Zello Announces Winners of 1st Annual Zello Talks Awards, Celebrating Organizations Utilizing PTT to Improve Operations

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zello, a voice-first communication platform powered by its industry-leading push-to-talk technology, announces the winners of the 1st Annual Zello Talks Awards, celebrating organizations that use Zello to improve operations.

2022 marked the 1st Annual Zello Talks awards and resoundingly confirmed that Zello customers and users reap tangible benefits to their organizations by utilizing the app day after day. Stories were submitted around the globe from public and private companies of various sizes and industries.

This year's winners include: Rachel Pasquale of 24/7 Express Logistics, Inc. for "Less Chatter, More Communication," Jo Bec of Tasty Fresh Food Co. for "Talk a LOT," Abdelhakim Tabarki of Aviapartner France for "Talk of the Town," Noah Anderson of A-Line Messenger Service for "Let the Numbers do the Talking," and Chaim Jacobowitz of Hatzalah of Newark for "All-Star Hero MVP for First Responders."

"These winners have set the standard for how to use Zello to streamline your business," said Bruce MacFadyen, Chief Operating Officer of Zello. "The award is a testament to the value these organizations place on its frontline workers and efficient communication."

With the frontline and mobile workforce growing in every industry, businesses have recognized the importance of putting reliable communication tools into their hands. Seamless, clear communication is the key to connecting employees and allowing instant voice collaboration with teams.

"We are so proud of the Zello First Responders program, where we provide Zello Work at no cost to qualified first responders across the globe," said Alexey Gavrilov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zello. "The program began in July 2019 and we now have over 1,800 organizations in 82 countries, and $6.3 million in donated services to date."

Judges included editor Don Marsh of Semco Publishing and award-winning newscaster Mike Barnes of Barnes Team Media.

To read the Zello Talks winning stories, please visit https://zello.com/customers/.

Zello is a voice-first communication platform, powered by push-to-talk technology, built to improve collaboration and productivity for mobile workers. With over 170 million users worldwide and 99.99% uptime, Zello is simple to use, integrate, and manage, connecting your frontline and operations teams with one touch to solve problems, manage exceptions and collaborate more efficiently. Current customers include Restoration Hardware, City Furniture, Honda, Yellow, Swissport, and Lufthansa. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.

