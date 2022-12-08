MPI announces strategic alliance with Questex Travel Group

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest meetings and events industry association, announces a strategic partnership with Questex Travel Group, with a strong portfolio in the travel industry including organizer of the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), and publisher of Meeting Spotlight.



The partnership will allow the organizations to work together to share knowledge, deliver market insights through year-round engagement and help members of the meeting community build their businesses. The Questex Travel Group has been a longtime partner of MPI, having brought quality education to attendees at its events for many years.

The collaboration includes initiatives for planners and suppliers that will give them new tools for business growth via multiple touchpoints including online and in-person thought leadership programs.

“The Questex Travel Group has had a long and successful partnership with MPI,” said Alexi Khajavi, President, Questex Travel, Hospitality & Wellness Group. “This new strategic partnership highlights our commitment to co-creating initiatives that will support and develop programs that support the sector. The Questex Travel Group looks forward to seeing the program come to fruition.”

“MPI strives to continuously offer the best possible resources available for our community to grow personally and professionally,” said Drew Holmgreen, MPI Chief Brand Officer. “For some time now, we’ve enjoyed a great partnership with Questex Travel Group to help provide those resources. We are thrilled to expand our alliance to include shared content and education, webinars, newsletters and The Meeting Professional magazine distribution, live event collaboration and much more, in an effort to further build programs that benefit the entire business events industry.”

About Questex:

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here. questex.com



About MPI:

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of more than 90,000 meeting and event professionals including 12,000 engaged members. It has 70 chapters and clubs with members in 75 countries. "When we meet, we change the world." mpi.org

Media Contacts

Peggy Foley

Meeting Professionals International

pfoley@mpi.org

Jennifer Rosen

Questex Travel Group

jrosen@questex.com



