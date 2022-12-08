Gymera Revolutionary Digital Health Stewardship Available Now: Save Up to 45% OFF

Gymera, one of the fastest-growing high-tech companies, has officially unveiled its latest intelligent fitness system. This revolutionary device can help work out full body in the most efficient and interactive way.

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everybody wants to have a healthy body, but not everyone knows how to get there. Most people barely know that proper training should be performed in an orderly way, and step by step, even if they could easily access vast resources that teach how to keep fit. Whether building muscle or losing fat, they will need a scientific and guided program to achieve their fitness goal.

Reach goals faster with Era AI fitness system

Gymera has developed the latest fitness system - Era AI System. It can analyze body posture, and track form to help work out safer and smarter. Create a customized program based on Gymera users' evaluation to help reach goals efficiently and offer a proper nutrition plan to achieve a fitness goal more efficiently.

Expert-guided workouts for everybody

Gymera comes with 1,000s of guided workouts and movements, which are designed for everybody and every level. Artificial intelligence for data derivation always offers the right classes that help achieve workout goals.

Workout in motivation

With the Gymera motivation system, users can see their strength growing from the leaderboard, strength score, and history data. The Gymera AI system can show future changes, and users can even FaceTime with friends during their workout, which helps them stick to their fitness goals. Users can have the same traditional gym experience with friends at home to enjoy a virtual reality connecting with the real world seamlessly.

Train in an entertaining way

Most traditional training is boring since it is simply repeating those same reps. Gymera is the first smart home gym in the world with a gaming function, designed according to human mechanics. Gymera Avatar has thousands of sports games. Gymera fitness system is open and innovative. The users can design their unique games based on their own fitness needs and creative ideas.

Train at home anytime

No wall mounting is required; Gymera is movable. The digital weight system has 220 lbs (100kg) of resistance and provides dozens of strength-training modes that traditional equipment doesn't have. The 27-inch 4K display can not only help check out forms but also be a home theater. Gymera AI system is a digital stewardship that can cover all fitness needs. The voice, gesture, touch, and other intelligent control functions allow the workouts easier and smarter.

Best Discount Ever: Up to 45% off

This newest smart home gym is now available to order on Kickstarter, which is up to 45% off the retail price for early backers (limited offers). Gymera also comes with an Athlete model, which has a higher-end chipset, accessories, and display, and it only sells at the price of $2,599 now.

