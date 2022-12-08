Pam Weinreis Discusses How to Spend Time With God
God will give the strength to overcome anythingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pam Weinreis’ Well Worth MY Soul is a devotional book that takes heavy inspiration from the holy text, the Bible. Through the book, the author hopes the readers will find their strength and faith in God. Well Worth MY Soul is a guide for readers to grow their spiritual faith and build a closer relationship with God. The author hand-picked several verses and passages from the Bible that will help the readers on a path towards self-reflection. Ruminating on one’s self through their own habits and perceptions will undoubtedly strengthen our faith.
Pam Weinreis resides within the area of the Little Missouri River in Missouri, U.S.A. There, she lives with her husband who works as a rancher raising cattle. The author has four children who are all grown and married. On Sundays, Pam teaches Sunday school at Grace Church to strengthen the next generation’s faith. And in her free time, she looks after her grandchildren a few days a week. The author lives a simple and fulfilling life sharing the word of God and caring for her family.
A passage from the book reads: “In the struggle against sin the battle begins in the mind. If the heart reflects the person, let us set our minds on things from above, not on things that are on earth.” Well Worth MY Soul talks about standing firm and being led by the Spirit. Creating time for God within one’s daily life
is both a challenge and an opportunity to further one’s faith in the Lord. No longer should one chase time for mundane things and yearn for soulful healing.
Make time with God, and for God, through Pam Weinreis’ Well Worth MY Soul. Get your copy today at bookstores everywhere.
