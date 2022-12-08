Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,932 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont and Connecticut State Police Union Announce Tentative Labor Agreement

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/08/2022

Governor Lamont and Connecticut State Police Union Announce Tentative Labor Agreement

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Police Union NP1 today announced that they have tentatively agreed to the terms of a new successor labor agreement. The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.

“Members of the Connecticut State Police are second to none, and this new contract recognizes their dedication, hard work, and sacrifice,” Governor Lamont said. “It is an investment in the future of public safety in our state by incentivizing the recruitment of top-quality candidates, as well as the retention of our current troopers. Additional education, training, and professional development benefits are provided under the terms of the agreement, while also recognizing the importance of work-life balance through annual health and wellness funding.”

“This agreement acknowledges the role the Connecticut State Police play in keeping our residents safe,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James C. Rovella said. “It also makes significant investments in recruitment, retention, and the pillars of wellness of our State Police force. I believe that we are providing benefits and wages that will attract the best candidates possible while recognizing the sacrifices of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police. I would like to thank Governor Lamont for his unwavering support of the Connecticut State Police and first responders throughout our state.”

“The Connecticut State Police Union leadership believes this agreement recognizes the unique circumstances and dangers of our profession,” Todd Fedigan, president of the Connecticut State Police Union, said. “We are grateful to Governor Lamont’s administration for their professionalism and commitment of ensuring our members are recognized for their dedication and sacrifice to preserving public safety here in Connecticut.”

The tentative terms of the agreement are not being released until the membership of NP1 can review it. Upon review and approval of the agreement by union members, the agreement will be submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont and Connecticut State Police Union Announce Tentative Labor Agreement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.