Charlie Burger - Solo Performing Artist Bringing Good Vibes To Las Vegas Area For Over A Decade

Charlie Burger Main Photo Charlie Rocks Vegas Photo 1 Charlie Rocks Vegas Photo 2

Expert and authentic vocals and guitar, covering the best songs of the "Oldies" era and right on up to modern hits.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Burger (d.b.a. “Charlie Rocks Vegas”) has been performing since the mid-60's as a singer and guitarist, both in bands and as a solo artist. He is “at home” on a stage, and his music has the flavor and authenticity of someone who lived the “oldies” when they were first climbing the charts, fresh and alive! He has a wide range of songs from that era right on through to more recent material. On any given day you can hear him perform songs by Credence, The Beatles, Bryan Adams, Tom Petty, The Eagles, Simon & Garfunkel, Peter Cetera, as well as a rich repertoire of Country music old and new, plus Pop, Soul and show tunes, even Disney and children's songs. Charlie's music is really his own unique blend and style, and he comes through as an entertainer, as well as a highly skilled artist.



He was a vocalist with “Sheer Magic”, a soft rock group in Los Angeles from 1999-2001 and recorded with them on their indie-rock album “The Mystery is Gone”.

Early in his career he was a lead vocalist and lead guitar with rock/pop/R&B recording artists The Chancellors in St. Paul-Minneapolis and toured throughout six Midwest states in the mid-60s playing all the major venues and dance halls.



Here in Las Vegas, along with parties, weddings, and organizational events, Charlie is a regular performer at the Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World (next to the Silverton Casino).

You may also remember him entertaining every week at Lake Las Vegas on the patio of that classy little oriental restaurant, or at the Mt. Charleston Lodge, or when he was at Boca Park in Summerlin in front of the highly popular Sambalatte Coffee House, or a number of years ago as a street performer on the Las Vegas Strip, often in front of the Palazzo Hotel/Casino where you would see people hanging around during his performances, occasionally “dancing in the streets” to a Bob Seger or CCR tune.

Read the latest news on Charlie Burger

Like and Subscribe to the Charlie Rock Vegas YouTube Channel

About Charlie Burger:

Since 2011 Charlie has been a full-time professional Singer/Guitarist/Solo Performer in the Las Vegas area. He has become popular for his excellent renditions of a wide variety of music genres: Country, Rock, Pop, Soul, Folk, Show tunes, Disney, and Jazzy Standards. He performs continuously at popular venues in Las Vegas and surrounding areas, including restaurants, stores, bars, clubs, as well as private parties and events. He has been a regular performer at Bass Pro Shops (adjacent to the Silverton Casino) since November 2021, in recent months performing there most every weekend and many times during the week, as well.

"Faithfully" by Journey - cover by Charlie Burger