Epidemic Intelligence Review Meetings in Banke and Morang districts
The Review Meeting of the Epidemic Intelligence (EI) project was conducted on 19th July 2022 and 30th July 2022 in EI project districts: Banke and Morang respectively. The objectives of the meetings were:
- to share the current status and preliminary findings of the EI projects.
- to share an overview of all BNMT’s projects.
The programs were attended by different government and non-government stakeholders, representatives of our partner organizations, and other NGOs and the project team. In Banke district, the review was conducted in the presence of distinguished guests such as: Dr. Binod Kumar Giri, Director, Provincial Health Directorate (PHD), Lumbini Province; Dr. Badri Chapagain, Medical Superintendent, Bheri Hospital; Mr. Roshan Lal Chaudhary, Director, Province Public Health Laboratory (PPHL), Lumbini Province; Mrs. Sunita Paudel, Acting Health Officer, Health Office (HO), Banke; Dr. Bishnu Marasini, Senior Research Officer, Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC); Dr. Abhilasha Karkey, Director, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU); Dr. Sameer Mani Dixit, Biomedical Research Scientist, Center for Molecular Dynamics – Nepal (CMDN), etc. The total number of participants in Banke was 52. In Morang district, honourable guests such as Mr. Gyan Bahadur Basnet, Director, PHD, Province 1; Mr. Sagar Prasai, Senior Public Health Administrator (Sr. PHA); HO Sunsari, Dr. Suresh Mehta, Sr. PHA, HO Morang; Mr. Jaybendra Yadav, Director, PPHL; Mr. Shambhu Sah Senior Pharmacy Officer, Province Health Logistic Management Center (PHLMC); Dr. Suman Pant, Research Officer, NHRC; Dr. Sameer Mani Dixit, Biomedical Research Scientist, CMDN; Dr. Sulochana Manandhar, Molecular Microbiologist, OUCRU, etc were present in the meeting. The total number of participants in Morang was 42.