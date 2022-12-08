Suburban Propane Named Finalist in Three Categories in 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

Winners to be Recognized on December 8th at Cipriani Wall Street

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH, a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has been named a finalist in three categories in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards, which recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in the energy sector.

The 2022 finalists , chosen from hundreds of nominees from around the world, were announced on September 22nd by Platts Global, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

Suburban Propane is a finalist in three categories. Through Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform, the company is a finalist in the Corporate Impact Award – Sustained Commitment category, which illuminates the ever-important convergence of profitability and company values needed to lend a helping hand. This award recognizes a voluntary commitment, which significantly motivates employee morale; is of fundamental interest to key stakeholders; and represents an integral element of a company's character. Finalists are high-performing organizations that have positively impacted communities and promoted teamwork to achieve lasting change.

Recognizing our efforts to invest in innovative, low carbon alternatives through our Go Green corporate pillar, Suburban Propane is a finalist in the LNG (liquified natural gas): Energy Transition Award – which honors the best in Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, LNG and Power that are pioneering operating in the LNG value chain and demonstrate innovation, flexibility, efficiency, environmental responsibility, and thoughtful partnerships.

Finally, Michael Stivala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suburban Propane is a finalist in the Chief Executive of the Year – Trailblazer category, which features a CEO who brings transformational change, takes quick and decisive action, and balances confidence with true vision to inspire the next generation.

"We are so incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards for our commitment to giving back to the local communities in which we operate, our focus on innovative solutions for a sustainable-energy future, and for the vision of our CEO to leverage our 95-year legacy in the ongoing energy transition," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We commend all of the finalists for the great work that they have performed this past year and are humbled to be in such great company with responsible and dynamic leaders in the global energy industry."

To view the full list of Awards categories and list of finalists for the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives.

