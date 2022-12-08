KUBRA Congratulates Its Clients for Topping Prestigious J.D. Power Rankings

Annual J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study ranks KUBRA clients as customer satisfaction leaders.

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest government, utility, and insurance entities, wishes its clients congratulations for being recognized for delivering industry-leading customer service. Of the eight gas utilities ranked the highest in residential customer satisfaction for natural gas service in their respective jurisdictions, six were KUBRA clients.

According to a J.D. Power press release, "Utility companies that communicate pricing programs, ways to save, and usage awareness tend to have higher satisfaction. Effective communication is only part of the equation. Along with increasing prices, we also see an increase in customers contacting their utility, and the majority are using digital channels which are highly satisfying. Continuing to enhance and optimize the website and mobile app experience will help boost overall satisfaction," said Mark Spalinger, director of utilities intelligence at J.D. Power.

"It has been challenging for utilities to keep customer satisfaction high amidst rising natural gas prices, but our clients found innovative ways to do just that," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "Leveraging cutting-edge customer experience solutions enabled them to provide effective and proactive communication about pricing and usage. This and increased access to digital channels shows their commitment to a customer-first approach."

The following utilities received the highest rankings in the 2022 J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study:

East Large Segment: PSE&G

East Midsize Segment: Elizabethtown Gas (for an eighth consecutive year)

Midwest Large Segment: DTE Energy (for a third consecutive year)

Midwest Midsize Segment: Atmos Energy

South Large Segment: Piedmont Natural Gas

South Midsize Segment: TECO Peoples Gas (for a 10th consecutive year)

West Large Segment: Southwest Gas (for a third consecutive year)

West Midsize Segment: Cascade Natural Gas

To learn more about what KUBRA clients have to say about working with KUBRA, visit https://www.kubra.com/about-us/testimonials.

About the Study

The 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 57,239 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through October 2022 among residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 64.6 million households.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

Media Contact

Alison Copeland, KUBRA, 4805843041, alison.copeland@kubra.com

Twitter

SOURCE KUBRA