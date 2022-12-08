Hospital IQ Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

Hospital IQ recognized for achievements in interoperability, data, and analytics through it's industry leading intelligent workflow automation solution

CB Insights today named Hospital IQ to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 150 winners from an applicant pool of over 13,000 private companies. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

"We are honored to be named to this highly competitive list of the top players across digital health and healthcare technology today," said Rich Krueger, CEO of Hospital IQ. "At Hospital IQ, we're dedicated to remaining at the forefront of digital innovation in healthcare by offering intelligent solutions for swift, sustainable, optimized operations. By empowering U.S. health systems with predictive insights and automation, they know what's coming and what actions to take. We are proud to help providers achieve performance excellence, increase access to care, and realize greater revenue from their capacity."

Hospital IQ improves the way health systems work by providing intelligent digital health solutions that accurately predict demand, automate workflows, and orchestrate action to improve operational efficiencies, volume, and quality. Through a combination of machine learning-based AI, workflow automation, and communication- Hospital IQ enables health systems to reduce operational bottlenecks, optimize scheduling practices, increase satisfaction, and realize greater revenue.

Hospital IQ works with individual partner organizations to develop customized, purpose-driven solutions specific to their needs to create sustainable improvements across all areas of the enterprise. In the past few years, Hospital IQ has helped premier U.S. health systems achieve transformative success, including 15% reductions in inpatient length of stay, 20% increase in virtual capacity, and thousands of hours repurposed thanks to streamlined communication each week - making the company a clear winner for CB Insights' 2022 Digital Health 150.

About Hospital IQ

Hospital IQ provides an intelligent workflow automation solution for hospital operations that uses artificial intelligence to anticipate and direct actions, enabling health systems to achieve and sustain peak operational performance to improve patient access, clinical outcomes, and financial performance. Hospital IQ's cloud-based software platform combines advanced data analytics, machine learning, and simulation technology with an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface to deliver optimized surgical resource alignment, patient flow, and staff scheduling capabilities. Hundreds of leading hospitals and health systems rely on Hospital IQ to help them make the right operational decisions the first time, every time.

Sign up for the Hospital IQ Newsletter now for the latest company news, healthcare industry insights, and more.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005610/en/